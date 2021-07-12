Watch now: McLean County lieutenant announces bid for sheriff

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Matt Lane announced Monday he will run for the county sheriff position in next year’s primary election.

Sheriff Jon Sandage announced last month he would not seek a third term, giving way for Lane to become the first candidate to pursue the job since that announcement. Sandage succeeded Sheriff Mike Emery, who retired in 2014.

A 24-year member of the department, Lane, of Heyworth, said in a statement that his experience and vision for the future of the agency drove his decision to run for sheriff.

“We have an opportunity to show the public that we are an extension of their communities, their county, and most importantly, their values,” Lane said.

Sandage, who has worked with Lane for 24 years, said he would be “a fine choice for sheriff.”

“He’s been an outstanding asset to the sheriff’s office. He’s gained respect of fellow officers, the judiciary and everyone he comes in contact with, and I wholeheartedly support his run for sheriff,” Sandage told The Pantagraph.

The next sheriff will take office Dec. 1, 2022. The primary election is June 28.

Lane said he recognizes ongoing nationwide challenges in law enforcement and understands how it can be addressed locally, including building personal relationships with the community.

“We will continue to build strong bonds and intentional partnerships with community stakeholders and promote accountability and transparency,” Lane said in a statement. “This will help secure and maintain the public’s trust and fulfill our duties honorably and without bias.”

He also said he envisions the county sheriff’s department to work with diversionary programs and behavioral health services to expand mental health services.

Lane said: “Mental health is the root of many of the problems that we are experiencing first-hand in law enforcement today, so if we provide services to our citizens before, during, and after involvement with the justice system, we can help better their lives which will simultaneously lessen the strain on our resources and help prevent recidivism.”

Lane is currently the McLean County Sheriff’s Department’s support services commander, overseeing professional standards and maintaining the patrol fleet, uniforms, equipment, court security, information technology and radios.

