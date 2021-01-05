Watch now: McLean County officials dispute state COVID numbers at nursing home

According to Edens, there were only a few coronavirus cases at the facility through October. One resident came in with it in October. In November, seven residents and 11 staff members tested positive.

But in December, the cases rose significantly, she said.

“I don’t know why, because we haven’t changed anything,” she said. “We are in full PPE, we are still hand-washing, we are still in-servicing, and they are wearing everything and I’m not sure except I guess everybody is out and about. I’m not sure. It just takes one to come in and then. . . We are just as flabbergasted as you are. And I was beside myself. It is unfortunate that it is going through. Our numbers are down now and hopefully it will stay that way. I can’t promise that but my nursing staff and myself are doing everything in our power to keep it out of here as much as we can. We’re working on it. I don’t know what else to say.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No admissions are being taken at the facility at the current time, Edens said.