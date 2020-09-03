 Skip to main content
Watch now: McLean County panel tables permit requirement for demonstrations
MCLEAN COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Watch now: McLean County panel tables permit requirement for demonstrations

BLOOMINGTON — A proposal to require permits for demonstrations and parades on McLean County property hit a major roadblock Thursday evening.

People who assembled without permits could have faced fines under the proposed ordinance, which was tabled, 5-2, by the McLean County Board Property Committee. The proposed measure follows a summer when numerous rallies, by progressives and conservatives, took place on county property in downtown Bloomington. 

Voting in favor of committee member Elizabeth Johnston's motion to table were Johnston and members Lyndsay Bloomfield, Logan Smith, William Friedrich and Josh Barnett. Voting against the motion were members Jacob Beard and Gerald Thompson.

"That kills that particular proposal," Barnett, the committee chairman, said after the vote.

It was unclear whether the proposal will be taken off the table in the future.

The proposal called for anyone organizing a parade, march, meeting, demonstration or gathering of 25 or more individuals on a county highway or other county property to get a permit from the county administrator at least 60 days before the event if pedestrian or vehicular traffic would be restricted.

090420-blm-loc-2property

The Mohammed Shriners Tin Lizzie Patrol of Bloomington pass on South Jefferson Street (McLean County Highway 29) during Towanda's Fourth of July parade in 2019. 

"I motioned to table the ordinance because I felt it was hastily written with no input from the committee," Johnston told The Pantagraph after the meeting. "As county officials we have sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the restrictions presented too great a risk to First Amendment rights to free speech and to peaceably assemble, therefore I felt the best course of action was to reject the ordinance."

County properties, including the lawn in front of the Law and Justice Center and the steps of the McLean County Museum of History, were locations of several rallies and demonstrations this summer. The largest was the rally during the evening of May 31 on the Law and Justice Center lawn, which attracted about 1,000 people calling for racial justice following the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer.

090420-blm-loc-3property

The steps leading to the former McLean County Courthouse, now the McLean County Museum of History, are used often for gatherings in downtown Bloomington. County administration is looking for a formal, consistent policy for when people want to use the steps, the Law and Justice Center's lawn, county highways and other places for parades and demonstrations but the proposal was tabled by the county board property committee on Thursday.

County Administrator Camille Rodriguez told The Pantagraph that the proposed ordinance "would provide a standard for such activities that is neutral in time, place and manner and provide county administration with a guideline for ensuring safe and consistent organization of these activities."

The county has no ordinance regarding assemblies, parades and other large gatherings on county property but a Supreme Court ruling said government can place reasonable restrictions on speech for public safety purposes, according to the proposed ordinance. 

One purpose, Rodriguez said, would be to direct gatherings away from the Law and Justice Center and the county jail, moving them instead toward the former courthouse, now the McLean County Museum of History. 

090420-blm-loc-4property

The McLean County Board's Property Committee meets virtually Thursday.

That building "is not a working office building for the county and would be a preferred site to allow people to assemble and be heard while also allowing county operations to continue with minimal disruption," she said. "The ordinance would be applicable to all county properties."

Penalties for violations of the proposed ordinance would be a $500 fine for organizers and a $100 fine for participants.

Earlier in the meeting, a letter was read from Carol Koos, chair of the Central Illinois Chapter of the ACLU, opposing the proposed ordinance. She said the  ordinance could penalize people spontaneously exercising their freedom of speech in connection with a news event.

"Certainly, this is not what the board is intending to happen," Koos said.

After the meeting, Koos released a statement applauding the decision of the property committee, calling it "the right decision for our community."

Elizabeth Johnston

Johnston
Josh Barnett

Barnett
Camille Rodriguez

Rodriguez

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

