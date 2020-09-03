Watch now: McLean County panel tables permit requirement for demonstrations

It was unclear whether the proposal will be taken off the table in the future.

The proposal called for anyone organizing a parade, march, meeting, demonstration or gathering of 25 or more individuals on a county highway or other county property to get a permit from the county administrator at least 60 days before the event if pedestrian or vehicular traffic would be restricted.

"I motioned to table the ordinance because I felt it was hastily written with no input from the committee," Johnston told The Pantagraph after the meeting. "As county officials we have sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the restrictions presented too great a risk to First Amendment rights to free speech and to peaceably assemble, therefore I felt the best course of action was to reject the ordinance."