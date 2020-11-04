Watch now: McLean County party leaders react to unofficial election results

Beard advised McLean County residents to not "pay too much attention to national media coverage" of the presidential race.

"Be patient and allow the official election authorities to do their job," she said. "Don't try to second guess what may or may not be happening."

Richards is advising constituents to remain calm and stay engaged.

"Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, it is up to us as constituents to hold elected officials accountable," said Richards.

