Watch now: McLean County party leaders react to unofficial election results

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County party leaders agree they were excited to see high voter turnout on Election Day.
"Overall, I am very pleased that the proposed 'blue wave' they thought would sweep over the county didn't materialize," said Connie Beard, chairwoman of the McLean County Republican Party.
The county's unofficial results were posted around 11 p.m., according to McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael. The county had high turnout in rural areas such as Heyworth and LeRoy where voter turnout was at 70% several hours before the polls closed at 7 p.m.
"I am extremely proud of all of the voters. We had record turnout even during a pandemic," said Nikita Richards, chairwoman for the McLean County Democratic Party.
Beard noted a few key races during an interview Wednesday with The Pantagraph, including U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis's unofficial victory over Democratic challenger Betsy-Dirksen Londrigan for the 13th Congressional District seat. The Associated Press declared Davis, the incumbent, the unofficial winner. On Wednesday at 4 p.m., with 99% of the precincts reporting, Davis had 175,883 votes and Londrigan had 146,399 votes.
Beard referenced Davis's 2018 win when he came within a percentage point of Londrigan. This was Londrigan's second attempt at the seat.
"The margin between them was a lot larger in this election," Beard said. "That shows the voters learned more about them and they got to know Rodney and Londrigan."
Richards said based on voting trends in the region, Davis likely benefitted from his ties to President Donald Trump. Davis is the honorary co-chair of Trump's reelection campaign.
"If you take a look at the numbers, you'll see that Trump is favorable in many parts of Illinois and I believe that played a huge part in trickling down to the Londrigan-Davis race," said Richards. "I am very proud of the race that Betsy ran and I think she is and will continue to be an amazing advocate on behalf of constituents in the district."
Another point of interest for the party leaders was the county and state's defeat of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed tax amendment. The outcome of Tuesday's vote handed Pritzker his first major defeat. The Democrat campaigned on establishing a progressive tax, which he said would make tax payments the same or lower for 97% of the state while those making more than $250,000 would pay on a graduated scale.
"There are those who are quick to scream equity and all things diversity and wanting to be inclusive and do right by the Black communities, but the truth is, by not passing the amendment we are hurting those communities," Richards said. She added that she thinks either people who voted on this didn't fully understand the benefits of the proposal or there was "such a showing from people who would prefer to have those making the least in Illinois, some of which are essential workers, pay as much as millionaires."
"I was really happy that we were able to defeat the tax amendment considering the widespread effort and millions of dollars poured into that by the governor," said Beard. "...and not only the county, but the state turned this down."
Beard advised McLean County residents to not "pay too much attention to national media coverage" of the presidential race.
"Be patient and allow the official election authorities to do their job," she said. "Don't try to second guess what may or may not be happening."
Richards is advising constituents to remain calm and stay engaged.
"Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, it is up to us as constituents to hold elected officials accountable," said Richards.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
