Watch now: McLean County property tax bills to be mailed Monday; portion of Government Center to reopen

BLOOMINGTON — Property tax bills for McLean County will be mailed Monday and county officials will reopen a small part of the Government Center for people who wish to pay in person.
The Government Center has been closed to the public since March 23 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit McLean County.
The McLean County Customer Service Station, a walk-up service, has been open outside the East Street side of the Government Center, between Washington and Front streets, for members of the public who wish to conduct business with the county in person, said Dion McNeal, the county's communications specialist. The service station is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Property owners who wish to pay their tax bills in person may use the Front Street entrance to the Government Center and make their payments at a station in the first-floor lobby. The entrance will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, with the first hour designated for people at higher risk of COVID-19, County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil said in a written statement.
Taxpayers paying in person must practice social distancing guidelines. Access to other offices within the Government Center will not be permitted, McNeil said.
"We ask the public for their patience and cooperation as we strive to balance health and safety while serving the needs of our taxpayers who wish or need to pay in person," McNeil said.
County Clerk Kathy Michael and staff have put up cardboard cutouts of Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to block public access to other parts of the building.
Michael said Friday that she and some members of her staff have concerns about the reopening because COVID-19 remains in the community. The "barrier" discourages people from coming further into the building but does so in a light-hearted way, she said.
Taxpayers also may use the payment drop box at the East Street entrance, McNeil said.
After Wednesday's county board finance committee meeting, County Administrator Camille Rodriguez told The Pantagraph that while a portion of the Government Center would be reopened, county officials encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes online, at local banks or by mail.
Parcel information and payment options are available at www.mcleancountyil.gov/tax, McNeil said.
The first installment of property taxes is due June 17 and the second installment is due Sept. 17. McNeil delayed each due date by two weeks to give more time for taxpayers experiencing financial difficulty because of the coronavirus. In addition, the county board voted on April 21 to postpone interest penalties for 30 days for people who are late paying their first installments.
For payment and billing questions, call the treasurer at 309-888-5180 or email treasurer@mcleancountyil.gov. Exemption and assessment questions should be directed to the supervisor of assessments at 309-888-5130 or emailed to assessor@mcleancountyil.gov.
McLean County taxpayers are being billed at $351.9 million compared to $347.9 million last year, McNeil said. McLean County's taxable equalized assessed valuation increased to $3.974 billion compared to $3.922 billion last year, she said. The treasurer bills more than 68,000 real estate parcels.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
