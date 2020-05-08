Watch now: McLean County property tax bills to be mailed Monday; portion of Government Center to reopen

Taxpayers paying in person must practice social distancing guidelines. Access to other offices within the Government Center will not be permitted, McNeil said.

"We ask the public for their patience and cooperation as we strive to balance health and safety while serving the needs of our taxpayers who wish or need to pay in person," McNeil said.

County Clerk Kathy Michael and staff have put up cardboard cutouts of Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to block public access to other parts of the building.

Michael said Friday that she and some members of her staff have concerns about the reopening because COVID-19 remains in the community. The "barrier" discourages people from coming further into the building but does so in a light-hearted way, she said.

Taxpayers also may use the payment drop box at the East Street entrance, McNeil said.