Watch now: McLean County residents split on redistricting process

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County residents are seemingly split on the county’s redistricting process, and it’s largely between rural and urban representation.
Some people want fewer and larger districts, while some want more, smaller districts. Some also expressed concern over county residents' lack of public input so far in the process.
The McLean County Executive Committee on Monday night heard from 30 community members during a public input meeting regarding the once-a-decade reapportionment of county board seats this year following the 2020 census.
Currently, there are 10 county districts with two board members representing each. Proposals have ranged from reducing representation to as few as three to five districts, to increasing to as many as 20 districts.
Jim Fraley, a farmer in the county for nearly 40 years, said it’s important to him that the county keeps a “strong rural presence on the board.”
“I strongly believe McLean County government districts – the state’s single largest county by area – need to represent a geographic diversity and ensure the representation for our rural areas,” Fraley said. “This also empowers each voter by ensuring them that their vote will provide their board member with a strong representative voice rather than a watered-down representation resulting from a larger or unwieldy board.”
Rachel Hile-Broad, however, said more districts that are smaller would result in better representation. She recommended the county either stay at 10 districts or increase to 20.
“It’s pretty clear that a greater number of smaller districts means more direct representation in the county,” Hile-Broad said. “That’s urban, that’s rural, that’s white, that’s non-white, that’s educated at any degree, men, women and children – the whole community.”
Patrick Cortesi, who is also chairman of the McLean County Democrats, said the current board already does not accurately represent the county’s population.
He noted that the county’s population is 80% white, 8% Black, 5% Asian, 5% Hispanic and 2% multi-racial.
“Twenty percent of McLean County is non-white,” Cortesi said. “There is one – one member on this county board that is a person of color. Having few districts will not improve that situation and will in fact make it more difficult for those communities to have adequate representation.”
Executive committee chairman John McIntyre, who also is the county board chairman, is required to present a redistricting plan to the board by May 19, according to the Illinois Counties Code.
The final plan must be implemented by July 1 and the new boundaries will take effect following the March primary election next year.
Monday’s meeting came a week after the U.S. Census Bureau released preliminary population data resulting from the 2020 census.
The McLean County Executive Committee meeting had not yet concluded by press time.