Watch now: McLean County residents split on redistricting process

Rachel Hile-Broad, however, said more districts that are smaller would result in better representation. She recommended the county either stay at 10 districts or increase to 20.

“It’s pretty clear that a greater number of smaller districts means more direct representation in the county,” Hile-Broad said. “That’s urban, that’s rural, that’s white, that’s non-white, that’s educated at any degree, men, women and children – the whole community.”

Patrick Cortesi, who is also chairman of the McLean County Democrats, said the current board already does not accurately represent the county’s population.

He noted that the county’s population is 80% white, 8% Black, 5% Asian, 5% Hispanic and 2% multi-racial.

“Twenty percent of McLean County is non-white,” Cortesi said. “There is one – one member on this county board that is a person of color. Having few districts will not improve that situation and will in fact make it more difficult for those communities to have adequate representation.”

Executive committee chairman John McIntyre, who also is the county board chairman, is required to present a redistricting plan to the board by May 19, according to the Illinois Counties Code.