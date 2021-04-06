Watch now: McLean County voter turnout may break 2017 levels

BLOOMINGTON — Although Tuesday's consolidated election began at a slow pace, election officials across Bloomington-Normal said voter turnout was slightly higher than expected and may end up higher than 2017 numbers.
“It really has been (consistent),” said Kristen Bulton, an election official at 1510 N. Main St. in Normal. “Since mid-morning we’ve had very few lull periods. Usually it’s before work, lunchtime, then we’ll get an afternoon lull and then after work, and today it’s been consistent all day.”
Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners reported 8,785 votes cast when polls closed, with a total of 10,865 votes when including mail ballots and early voting. That is 53 more votes in Bloomington than the 2017 consolidated election.
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said turnout started slow in the morning, but once it picked up in the afternoon, it was projected to match or surpass 2017’s consolidated election for the county, which does not include Bloomington.
"We feel it was successful because it was an uneventful day with no major reports of any problems or anything," Michael said. "We're just guessing here, but it's going to be maybe 18 to 20 to 25% (turnout), but no big huge numbers that we see anywhere."
She said it was steady in Normal and a bit slower in rural McLean County.
“Slow, but constant,” is also how election official Eric Swanson described the scene at Bloomington’s 6th and 9th precinct’s polling station at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St., Bloomington, a few blocks east of downtown. They reported 210 votes at 6 p.m.
Election judges wiped down surfaces and took other COVID-related steps.
Erin Cushman, 34, of Bloomington, voted at Wesley United Methodist Church because since Mayor Tari Renner is not running for re-election, "there's some new blood" and she's "just looking to see some change."
Mary Beth Nagle, an election official at Bloomington’s 33rd and 44th precinct’s polling place at Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E. Lincoln St, was "pleasantly surprised" about the turnout.
They were inching toward 500 votes around 6 p.m. Nagle said their turnout followed a similar pattern of other precincts -- a rush in the early morning, at lunchtime, and since then it was "very consistent."
Officials said multiple factors likely led to a slightly higher turnout than four years ago, with the "beautiful weather" being one.
“I personally would like to think that recent elections has made a lot of people think more about having an opinion and making it count," Bulton said. "And the weather I think definitely contributed to it.”
Swanson said their location actually had "slightly less" than expected, but he attributed most of that to early and mail-in voting.
The 2017 consolidated election fielded 10,812 votes in Bloomington and 11,711 votes in the rest of McLean County.
Bloomington-Normal voters cast ballots
“Slow, but constant,” traffic has been the theme across Bloomington-Normal polling places this morning for the 2021 consolidated election. Mayor, city council, school board seats are up for grabs throughout McLean County. @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/ErFq2n4BZn— Kade Heather (@KadeHeather) April 6, 2021
I was voter Number 77 at 1130 am at Normal Precinct 15. #Election2021 pic.twitter.com/Y7INiSCWxo— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) April 6, 2021