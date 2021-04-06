Watch now: McLean County voter turnout may break 2017 levels

"We feel it was successful because it was an uneventful day with no major reports of any problems or anything," Michael said. "We're just guessing here, but it's going to be maybe 18 to 20 to 25% (turnout), but no big huge numbers that we see anywhere."

She said it was steady in Normal and a bit slower in rural McLean County.

“Slow, but constant,” is also how election official Eric Swanson described the scene at Bloomington’s 6th and 9th precinct’s polling station at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St., Bloomington, a few blocks east of downtown. They reported 210 votes at 6 p.m.

Election judges wiped down surfaces and took other COVID-related steps.

Erin Cushman, 34, of Bloomington, voted at Wesley United Methodist Church because since Mayor Tari Renner is not running for re-election, "there's some new blood" and she's "just looking to see some change."

Mary Beth Nagle, an election official at Bloomington’s 33rd and 44th precinct’s polling place at Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E. Lincoln St, was "pleasantly surprised" about the turnout.