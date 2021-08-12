 Skip to main content
Watch now: McLean County's population increased since 2010, census data shows

BLOOMINGTON — At least 1,382 more people called McLean County home in 2020 than did a decade ago. 

According to data released Thursday by the United States Census Bureau, 170,954 people were living within the boundaries of McLean County as of April 1, 2020. In 2010 — the last time the national count was conducted — that total was at 169,572 people. 

"Having a positive number, while it's a small, moderate number, it's a good sign for the county," said Raymond Lai, executive director of the McLean County Regional Planning Commission.

The updated figure places the county 13th among Illinois' 102 counties in total population, data shows. The data also indicates that despite the boost from a decade ago, the county's population continues to fall from a 2013 estimated peak of 175,037 people.

Lai said that despite the decline, the increase from 2010 signifies a healthy economic comeback from the financial crisis and global recession of 2008, when commercial and residential development were at a standstill.

"Maybe some of the vacant housing units in the beginning of the decade got filled up or people moved from a rural area to the urban area," Lai said. "Sometimes it takes time to recover, but seeing the number increase in 2020 I think is the tip of the swing back of the population."

That recovery was largely focused in the county's primary metro area, which saw boosts to both Bloomington's and Normal's populations.

Bloomington recorded a 2.63% increase from the 2010 count, putting the city's total population for 2020 at 78,680 people. Normal logged a 0.45% increase from the 2010 count, setting the town's total population for 2020 at 52,736 people.

Together, the Twin Cities now account for a combined population of 131,416 people, or 77% of McLean County's total population. 

County and local-level demographic breakdowns — including data on race, gender and age — won't be released by the Census Bureau until September. 

"The new figures are right on target with what the city expected to see," said Katherine Murphy, Bloomington communications and external affairs manager.

"With the continued increase in development, real estate growth and projects that are bringing jobs to town, it’s not a surprise that people continue to move to Bloomington," Murphy said.  

Those economic development projects include the buildout of chocolate maker Ferrero's plant in Bloomington and the continued expansion of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive's facilities in Normal

Rivian's workforce has tripled in the last eight months, with the company now employing 2,450 people. 

And on Thursday — the same day the census results were released — word spread that South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group has been flirting with Normal as the site for a battery manufacturing plant that could employ up to 5,000 people.

Other population anchors over the last 10 years have been Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University, Lai said. 

ISU reported a total enrollment of 20,720 students in 2020, a decline of less than 1% compared to 2019's total of 20,878 students. 

IWU reported its 2020 total enrollment held steady at 1,636 students.

Because of changes to university learning and living experiences triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in June 2020 asked all colleges and universities to provide a full roster of students living off campus.

That move allowed the federal agency to count students where they would have lived on April 1, 2020, leading to more accurate counts for college communities like Normal. 

Watch now: Illinois Census data shows state more diverse since 2010

Those counts matter for municipalities because they're largely used to calculate how much cash the federal government will deal out through programs like its Community Development Block Grant program.  

Counts also make a difference in how much money local governments receive from the state, which also considers population when distributing revenue from its income, use and motor fuel taxes.

Census figures also have political implications, with officials using them to draw representative maps to elect officials.

The McLean County Board's independent redistricting committee will use the updated data to redraw district maps this fall, and the City of Bloomington will look to the data to redraw boundaries of its nine wards.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

