Watch now: McLean County's share of tax bill may remain about the same next year

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County property owners may pay about the same for county government's share of their tax bill in 2021 as they did this year if county board members approve a proposed budget.
The county board, meeting virtually and at the Government Center on Tuesday night, listened to an overview by County Administrator Camille Rodriguez of the tentative budget for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1. The proposal will be discussed in October by county board committees before the county approves the budget in November.
"I think you're all going to like this budget as you go through it," County Board Chairman John McIntyre told the board.
The tentative budget projects a tax rate of 0.91376 per $100 equalized assessed valuation (EAV), compared with a rate for taxes payable this year of 0.91375 per $100 equalized assessed valuation.
That means the owner of a $165,000 house who paid $502.56 for the county's share of their tax bill this year would pay one cent more next year, she said.
The recommended budget of $104,485,833 is balanced, Rodriguez said. That's an increase of .09%, or $98,000, over this year's budget, she said.
The tentative budget also calls for a 1% salary increase for county employees in January and another 1% increase in July, Rodriguez said. The county has about 820 employees in departments ranging from the sheriff's office to the health and highway departments to new mental health services.
The county's projected tax levy is $36,922,634 — an increase of $544,287 as a result of an increase in EAV, Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said after the board meeting that she was optimistic about the budget.
She and Cassy Taylor, assistant county administrator, said the budget is balanced, even during the COVID pandemic, for several reasons.
"We've always been very conservative in McLean County about our budget process," Rodriguez said. County department heads were asked to delay unnecessary capital expenses and reduce their supplies' requests by 4%, while maintaining staff levels, Taylor and Rodriguez said.
In addition, county government relies more on property taxes. Governments that rely more on sales taxes are hurting as sales declined during the first several months of the COVID pandemic, Taylor and Rodriguez said.
"The proposed budget represents the efforts of McLean County Government's leadership and staff as we all work together during a pandemic, strong and ready to serve the vibrant McLean County community," Rodriguez said.
Also at the meeting, McIntyre read a resolution of appreciation for county board member Carlo Robustelli. Robustelli, who has been on the board since 2013 and is assistant vice president for advancement at Illinois Wesleyan University, is relocating to become vice president for advancement at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Penn. His last day on the board will be Sept. 30.
Democrats from county board District 8 may apply at the county administrator's office to complete the balance of Robustelli's term, which runs until December. McIntyre will recommend a replacement to the board next month.
In other business, the county board approved:
- A resolution continuing the COVID-19 emergency declaration to Oct. 21. The resolution, first approved in March, allows the county to act quickly when there is a spike in COVID patients, including working with hospitals if there is an overflow of patients, and allows the county to request state and federal reimbursement for COVID expenses.
- Adding Nov. 3, election day, as a holiday for county employees, except for election authorities. The action was prompted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker signing legislation on June 16 declaring election day as a state holiday requiring government offices to be closed unless they are being used for election day services or as a polling place.
- A low bid of $387,900 from J Spencer Construction, based in Normal, to repair deficiencies in the electrical and sprinkler system of the McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal. The deficiencies were noted last year in an annual survey with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Rodriguez said. She said the work will be done by the end of this year.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
