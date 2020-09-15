Watch now: McLean County's share of tax bill may remain about the same next year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County property owners may pay about the same for county government's share of their tax bill in 2021 as they did this year if county board members approve a proposed budget.

The county board, meeting virtually and at the Government Center on Tuesday night, listened to an overview by County Administrator Camille Rodriguez of the tentative budget for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1. The proposal will be discussed in October by county board committees before the county approves the budget in November.

"I think you're all going to like this budget as you go through it," County Board Chairman John McIntyre told the board.

The tentative budget projects a tax rate of 0.91376 per $100 equalized assessed valuation (EAV), compared with a rate for taxes payable this year of 0.91375 per $100 equalized assessed valuation.

That means the owner of a $165,000 house who paid $502.56 for the county's share of their tax bill this year would pay one cent more next year, she said.