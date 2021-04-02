Watch now: Meet Misty Metroz, the write-in candidate for Bloomington mayor

"When you fine businesses not compliant with a mandate but want to encourage people who come into the country illegally ... that's a double standard," Metroz said. "A leader needs to avoid those situations where you're favoring one group of people and not another."

Metroz said that same logic applies to calls to decrease funding to the Bloomington Police Department.

"Our police, there are so many facets to what they do. To reduce them, that would result in consequence," Metroz said. "If you have equipment that needs to be upgraded, but no money, and not enough officers already, you’re not making the community safer (by reducing funding)."

Metroz said she would work with the city council, which has the final say over the how the city spends its money, to examine "ripple effects" of reducing any department's funding.

Asked if her lack of experience as an elected official might make those conversations more difficult were she mayor, Metroz said she's not worried.