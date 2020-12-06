Watch now: Midwest governors working on COVID response in preparation for post-Thanksgiving surge of cases

Pritzker last week said the governors’ offices continue to stay in contact and they are working on a unified COVID response despite restrictions that vary from state to state.

“We are sharing our best practices and best ideas and those do come out in the policies that we are issuing,” said Pritzker. “Each state is a little bit different so obviously each governor is making a slightly different decision. But I will say that there is a commonality of the challenges and somewhat a commonality of what it will take to deal with those challenges even though certainly from one state to another you see a lot of differences.”

Coronavirus mitigations are dramatically different across state borders. Illinois and Michigan have long lists of rules and recommendations for the public, businesses, schools and more. Other states like Wisconsin only have suggestions for staying safe, but that is because all rules have to get legislative approval first, leaving Evers’ administration with little to no power over COVID enforcement.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May overturned the state’s stay-at-home order and mandated that all future rules related to coronavirus have to have legislative approval.