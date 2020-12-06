Watch now: Midwest governors working on COVID response in preparation for post-Thanksgiving surge of cases

BLOOMINGTON — The projected post-Thanksgiving COVID surge is expected to fully hit this week, causing renewed attention on how Midwestern states are working together to combat infections.
The U.S. had its highest day of new cases, 217,664, and deaths, 2,879, on Thursday, a week after the holiday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were a record-setting 100,667 hospitalizations, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Government leaders and health experts anticipated the holiday uptick in cases and put out statements ahead of time urging people to stay home or travel as safely as possible, especially if they planned to travel across state lines.
A video statement released the week before Thanksgiving featured members of a coalition of Midwestern governors. The group formed in April includes five Democrats — Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin’s Tony Evers, Illinois’ J.B. Pritzker, Minnesota’s Tim Walz, Kentucky’s Andy Beshear — and two Republicans, Mike DeWine of Ohio and Eric Holcomb of Indiana. They promised to work closely together to respond to the pandemic and reopen their economies in a way that prioritizes workers’ health.
"It's more important now than that we double down on mask wearing and physical distancing to help more people get through the winter and protect the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this crisis," DeWine said.
Pritzker last week said the governors’ offices continue to stay in contact and they are working on a unified COVID response despite restrictions that vary from state to state.
“We are sharing our best practices and best ideas and those do come out in the policies that we are issuing,” said Pritzker. “Each state is a little bit different so obviously each governor is making a slightly different decision. But I will say that there is a commonality of the challenges and somewhat a commonality of what it will take to deal with those challenges even though certainly from one state to another you see a lot of differences.”
Coronavirus mitigations are dramatically different across state borders. Illinois and Michigan have long lists of rules and recommendations for the public, businesses, schools and more. Other states like Wisconsin only have suggestions for staying safe, but that is because all rules have to get legislative approval first, leaving Evers’ administration with little to no power over COVID enforcement.
Support Local Journalism
The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May overturned the state’s stay-at-home order and mandated that all future rules related to coronavirus have to have legislative approval.
Johns Hopkins health experts say a unified approach would be ideal, but it is also necessary to evaluate states’ individual positions when it comes to the pandemic.
Dr. Amesh Adalja is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security whose work is focused on emerging infectious disease, pandemic preparedness, and biosecurity. He said that while it is important for public health to be targeted in specific states, keeping up with the changing rules from state to state can be difficult.
"We have 50 different outbreaks in 50 different states," said Adalja. "You want to have the flexibility to target what is spreading something in a given state, but it is confusing because you have not had a really strong national coordination since the beginning of this pandemic because the CDC has not be able to play the role it usually does."
He added that even in areas where face coverings are not required, people should wear masks because "there is data to prove that shows that is a way to protect yourself and other people."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.