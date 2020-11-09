Watch now: Mollie Ward appointed to Bloomington City Council

BLOOMINGTON — Mollie Ward will serve as the representative of Ward 7 on the Bloomington City Council.

Council members during a meeting Monday voted unanimously to approve the longtime Bloomington resident to replace Ald. Scott Black, who resigned last month. Ward will serve through April 2021.

Mollie Ward selected to fill Ward 7 seat pending council approval The selection will come forward for council consideration at the regular meeting on Nov. 9.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were nine an applicants and others who were interested

“It is great to be able to choose an exceptional person among a group of exceptional people,” said Renner.

Ward will complete Black’s term through April 2021 and will have to run for the seat in the 2021 municipal elections.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.