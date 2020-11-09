 Skip to main content
Watch now: Mollie Ward appointed to Bloomington City Council
breaking top story

Watch now: Mollie Ward appointed to Bloomington City Council

Mollie Ward
Justin Curry and Amy Baker

BLOOMINGTON — Mollie Ward will serve as the representative of Ward 7 on the Bloomington City Council. 

Council members during a meeting Monday voted unanimously to approve the longtime Bloomington resident to replace Ald. Scott Black, who resigned last month. Ward will serve through April 2021.

There were nine an applicants and others who were interested 

“It is great to be able to choose an exceptional person among a group of exceptional people,” said Renner. 

Ward will complete Black’s term through April 2021 and will have to run for the seat in the 2021 municipal elections. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

