Watch now: Murals, sidewalk art in Bloomington? City council members discuss possibilities

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders could decide as early as next week about whether they will allow murals and other work by local artists to be displayed on public rights of way.
During the Bloomington City Council's committee of the whole meeting Monday night, members discussed how city sidewalks could feature local artists' work. Nora Dukowitz, spokeswoman for the city, previously said the city does not have specific sidewalks or other public rights of way in mind.
City Manager Tim Gleason said this topic has been discussed for years, and officials planned to work something out for earlier this year but the pandemic prevented that from happening. Formal action was not taken Monday, as committee of the whole meetings are meant to be working sessions that do not include votes.
Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said the goal would be to support Bloomington artists and programs.
"One of the things we have talked about is how do we come up with a process that is fair, that is non-bureaucratic," Tyus said. He added that the city could create a committee that would create requests for proposals based on a specific set of criteria.
Tyus said staff is recommending that the committee be made up of members from local organizations and Bloomington residents.
"In the event that city takes on a program like this, there is an opportunity for us to fund it," said Tyus. "I think there are a number of opportunities for doing that if you want to."
He said the city could raise money and collect donations to fund the work. Another option would be to create a percent-for-art fee, which would call for the city to set aside a portion of the budget for construction projects to fund public art. Cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Dallas and Philadelphia, have adopted similar programs in recent decades. Tyus said municipalities with such programs often set aside 1% to 1.5% in construction budgets for art.
"While we love our streets and sewers, the building of that is not always pretty," Tyus said.
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo said she would like to see a rotating membership on the committee. "That is a way to involve community and help build pride in their neighborhoods," Carrillo said.
Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy thanked Tyus for his work on the project.
"There is not really anything we can identify on the East Side or West Side, (art) is pretty much all in the core," Mathy said. "... I think this is a great program and I appreciate you bringing this forward and I will support it."
Ward 9 Alderwoman Kim Bray said she wants the city to take this opportunity to identify "who we are as a city."
"I would prefer to see us think about finding our commonalities," Bray said.
The Pantagraph on Monday submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for a complete version of the proposed framework.
The council will meet next on Monday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. over Zoom. The meetings are streamed live on the city's YouTube page.
Video/Photos: BCAI School of Arts creates murals
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.