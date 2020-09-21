Watch now: Murals, sidewalk art in Bloomington? City council members discuss possibilities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders could decide as early as next week about whether they will allow murals and other work by local artists to be displayed on public rights of way.

During the Bloomington City Council's committee of the whole meeting Monday night, members discussed how city sidewalks could feature local artists' work. Nora Dukowitz, spokeswoman for the city, previously said the city does not have specific sidewalks or other public rights of way in mind.

City Manager Tim Gleason said this topic has been discussed for years, and officials planned to work something out for earlier this year but the pandemic prevented that from happening. Formal action was not taken Monday, as committee of the whole meetings are meant to be working sessions that do not include votes.

Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said the goal would be to support Bloomington artists and programs.