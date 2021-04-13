Watch now: Mwilambwe wants Carrillo formally condemned over 'living hell' comment

Mwilambwe also said he'd support staff developing a code of conduct that would codify expectations for council members, who he said "have a responsibility to use their words wisely."

Not acting, Mwilambwe added, would "amount to a tacit approval of the behavior and the comments."

Carrillo immediately responded Monday to Mwilambwe's statement.

"Thank you for your concern," Carrillo said. "I'm quite fine with the example that I'm setting for young people in the community. Your disapproval is clear. There's no need to waste anybody's time with some formal process, I don't think. But if you do want to do that, that's your prerogative."

Ward 9 Ald. Kim Bray, following Carrillo's comments, said that she agrees with Mwilambwe and the council moving forward with a formal censure of Carrillo.

"This is what my constituents and the majority of the community is calling for at this time," Bray said.

26 Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0