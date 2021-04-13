Watch now: Mwilambwe wants Carrillo formally condemned over 'living hell' comment

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor-elect Mboka Mwilambwe says that Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo should be subject to a formal admonishment after publicly committing last week to make "life a living hell" for two city council member elects.
"In my opinion, the behavior, the comments, are unbecoming of a council member," Mwilambwe said at the end of Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting.
"There are countless numbers of young people who look up to us," said Mwilambwe, whose term starts May 1. "Constituents deserve great service from us. Many of them have demanded and deserve better."
Here are the comments Mwilambwe is referencing:https://t.co/uTC4Yrro9J— Tim Eggert (@TimothyMEggert) April 13, 2021
Carrillo first made the pledge April 6 at 10:12 p.m. on her city council-associated Facebook page. She added to it on April 7 at 12:27 p.m.
Her comments in the post are specifically directed toward Ward 3 Ald.-elect Sheila Montney and Ward 5 Ald.-elect Nick Becker, whom she characterizes as "dangerous authoritarians who got bought out by the police union."
Carrillo also in the post said that she looked forward to making Montney's and Becker's lives "a living hell for the next 2 years" and that she "has no interest in seeking unity with people who stand for everything i stand against."
Montney and Becker have previously told The Pantagraph that they found Carrillo's comments "unfortunate" and that she should work to reflect her constituents' views, not her own.
The pair beat-out two candidates — Willie Holton Halbert and Patrick Lawler — that ran as members of the People First Coalition. Carrillo publicly advocated and contributed to the campaign efforts of Halbert and Lawler.
Mwilambwe himself earned 1,675 more votes than PFC mayoral candidate Jackie Gunderson.
He said Monday that he will ask city staff to draft an "instrument that we'd consider at a special meeting, which would allow us to formally express our disapproval of those comments and actions in the strongest terms possible."
Mwilambwe also said he'd support staff developing a code of conduct that would codify expectations for council members, who he said "have a responsibility to use their words wisely."
Not acting, Mwilambwe added, would "amount to a tacit approval of the behavior and the comments."
Carrillo immediately responded Monday to Mwilambwe's statement.
"Thank you for your concern," Carrillo said. "I'm quite fine with the example that I'm setting for young people in the community. Your disapproval is clear. There's no need to waste anybody's time with some formal process, I don't think. But if you do want to do that, that's your prerogative."
Ward 9 Ald. Kim Bray, following Carrillo's comments, said that she agrees with Mwilambwe and the council moving forward with a formal censure of Carrillo.
"This is what my constituents and the majority of the community is calling for at this time," Bray said.
