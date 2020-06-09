Watch now: Nearly 75K meals provided to people hurting because of COVID in McLean County

Taylor estimated that $1.6 million to $2.7 million in housing assistance will be needed during the next three months.

"Monetary help is always appreciated," he said. Updates on the efforts will be posted on www.uwmclean.org.

Also during the meeting, the committee approved the Popular Annual Financial Report and the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, both for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31.

After the meeting, committee Chair John McIntyre, who also chairs the County Board, and county Administrator Camille Rodriguez told The Pantagraph that, in light of the economic slowdown that has come with COVID-19, they were pleasantly surprised that county sales tax receipts for March were down only $358 compared with March 2019.

But they were quick to add that they are aware that businesses are suffering and noted that April and May sales tax receipts haven't been reported yet.

"We're a month away from getting a better handle on that," McIntyre said. "Only time will tell as our economy gets revving up some more."

"We are absolutely cautious," Rodriguez said. "We absolutely know that this outlook could change as we see more data come in from sales tax revenue."

