Watch now: Nearly 75K meals provided to people hurting because of COVID in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A task force of McLean County organizations, led by United Way of McLean County, has provided nearly 75,000 meals and delivered nearly 1,200 food boxes since March 16 to people impacted by the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19, the County Board's executive committee heard Tuesday.
United Way President David Taylor told the committee that Serving BN & Beyond, as of Tuesday, had purchased about $300,000 in food from local restaurants, supermarkets, caterers and farmers since March 16.
The task force has worked to distribute the food through partners, including the Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 school districts, Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, Center for Hope Ministries, Heartland Head Start, Home Sweet Home Ministries, The Salvation Army of McLean County, Western Avenue Community Center and YWCA McLean County, Taylor said.
As of Tuesday, more than 1,500 pounds of produce, nearly 75,000 meals and nearly 1,200 food boxes have been distributed, he told the committee.
In addition, 1,555 hand-sewn masks have been collected and 1,015 have been distributed, he said.
The task force will be turning its attention to housing assistance and child care and youth programming assistance, Taylor said.
During April in McLean County, 4,923 people filed unemployment claims, after 4,668 filed claims in March, Taylor said. In April 2019, 364 county residents filed unemployment claims.
"The next big wave we see is housing assistance," Taylor said. PATH (Providing Access To Help) and Mid Central Community Action (MCCA) have been getting more calls regarding rent and utility assistance, he said.
The task force has organized a Housing Assistance Coalition, including representatives of United Way, PATH, MCCA, local government, churches and human services organizations to respond. A common application for assistance has been developed and people in need are invited to call 211 or go to UWmclean.org/resources, Taylor said.
Fundraising efforts for Serving BN & Beyond have raised $330,385 so far from corporations, individuals and foundations and another $365,000 have come from grants, Taylor said. About $300,000 has been spent so far.
Taylor estimated that $1.6 million to $2.7 million in housing assistance will be needed during the next three months.
"Monetary help is always appreciated," he said. Updates on the efforts will be posted on www.uwmclean.org.
Also during the meeting, the committee approved the Popular Annual Financial Report and the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, both for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31.
After the meeting, committee Chair John McIntyre, who also chairs the County Board, and county Administrator Camille Rodriguez told The Pantagraph that, in light of the economic slowdown that has come with COVID-19, they were pleasantly surprised that county sales tax receipts for March were down only $358 compared with March 2019.
But they were quick to add that they are aware that businesses are suffering and noted that April and May sales tax receipts haven't been reported yet.
"We're a month away from getting a better handle on that," McIntyre said. "Only time will tell as our economy gets revving up some more."
"We are absolutely cautious," Rodriguez said. "We absolutely know that this outlook could change as we see more data come in from sales tax revenue."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
