Watch now: New Illinois programs aim to reduce food insecurity, promote equity

"The need is great and there's so much work to do," said Stratton said during a tour of the Midwest Food Bank at 2031 Warehouse Road in Normal. "That means right this second people are going hungry in Illinois, some utilizing food banks for the very first time."
Individuals and families across the state were utilizing food banks and food pantries for the first time because of hardships brought on by the pandemic, many not knowing when they would have their next meal.
"Their economy had been rocked," said Hodel. "These are people who are trying to make tradeoffs. Do they pay their utility bill, do they pay their rent bill, do they purchase food?
"They've got a limited budget to work from, and I think that's where the food bank industry comes in because we're able to provide them food at no cost, which eases the burden for them in other areas."
Stratton, who chairs the governor's Rural Affairs Council, visited the Midwest Food Bank to talk about a new state program utilizing technology and innovation to provide greater access to food banks and nutrition assistance programs.
"Food insecurity is emblematic of so much more than just hunger," said Stratton. "Ending food insecurity is also about justice, equity and access to opportunity. It’s about healthier communities.
She also spoke on an upcoming two-year initiative aimed at diversifying and enhancing equity in the agriculture industry that will promote and support farmers and entrepreneurs of color.
“These types of policy initiatives will be key to more families growing and accessing healthy and nutritious foods and fresh produce," said Stratton. "When we address food insecurity, we not only uplift families, but entire communities, and healthier communities make up a healthier state.”
Photos: ISU Civic Engagement volunteers repackage food at Midwest Food Bank
021921-blm-loc-6isuservice
021921-blm-loc-1isuservice
021921-blm-loc-3isuservice
021921-blm-loc-2isuservice
021921-blm-loc-4isuservice
021921-blm-loc-5isuservice
021921-blm-loc-7isuservice
021921-blm-loc-8isuservice
021921-blm-loc-9isuservice
