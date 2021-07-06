Watch now: New Illinois programs aim to reduce food insecurity, promote equity

NORMAL — The road to ending hunger is long, but local food banks are pushing through to serve a growing number food-insecure Illinoisans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Illinois alone, the number of hungry households has doubled, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said Tuesday. For households with children, that number has tripled.

"The need is great and there's so much work to do," said Stratton said during a tour of the Midwest Food Bank at 2031 Warehouse Road in Normal. "That means right this second people are going hungry in Illinois, some utilizing food banks for the very first time."

In the last year, the Midwest Food Bank, which started in McLean County in 2003, has served more than 800 agencies in Illinois and distributed more than $100 million in food to those in need, according to Eric Hodel, chief operating and chief financial officer of Midwest Food Bank.

Individuals and families across the state were utilizing food banks and food pantries for the first time because of hardships brought on by the pandemic, many not knowing when they would have their next meal.

"Their economy had been rocked," said Hodel. "These are people who are trying to make tradeoffs. Do they pay their utility bill, do they pay their rent bill, do they purchase food?

"They've got a limited budget to work from, and I think that's where the food bank industry comes in because we're able to provide them food at no cost, which eases the burden for them in other areas."

Stratton, who chairs the governor's Rural Affairs Council, visited the Midwest Food Bank to talk about a new state program utilizing technology and innovation to provide greater access to food banks and nutrition assistance programs.

"Food insecurity is emblematic of so much more than just hunger," said Stratton. "Ending food insecurity is also about justice, equity and access to opportunity. It’s about healthier communities.

She also spoke on an upcoming two-year initiative aimed at diversifying and enhancing equity in the agriculture industry that will promote and support farmers and entrepreneurs of color.

“These types of policy initiatives will be key to more families growing and accessing healthy and nutritious foods and fresh produce," said Stratton. "When we address food insecurity, we not only uplift families, but entire communities, and healthier communities make up a healthier state.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

