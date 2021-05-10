Watch now: New McLean County districts get committee OK

The county’s population of about 171,000 is split with about 133,000 urban residents and about 38,000 rural residents, meaning rural residents make up about 23% of the county. Current districts give rural residents about 30% representation on the county board.

McLean County resident Ravi Duvvuri said moving to five districts could decrease rural representation.

“It is entirely possible and in fact likely that any representative voting from any five districts would be entirely from the urban areas of Bloomington-Normal,” Duvvuri said.

Member Laurie Wollrab, D-District 6, was the third ‘no’ vote.

Barnett and Wollrab dug into other members Monday evening, arguing that the board “should have been discussing” the reapportionment process longer than it has been.

“The entire process that we have gone through to get here has been flawed from day one and reeks of poor leadership and planning,” Barnett said. “While other counties have been talking about redistricting for months, McLean County, at least publicly at meetings has not been.”