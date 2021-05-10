Watch now: New McLean County districts get committee OK

BLOOMINGTON — Another McLean County committee voted to recommend reorganizing the county board to five districts containing four members each, as officials work to re-draw district maps based on new census estimates.
The 5-3 vote in Monday’s McLean County Executive Committee meeting comes a day before a special full board meeting when members will vote on retaining the current structure of 10 districts with two members each.
The disagreements have largely fallen among party lines, with a majority of Republican members backing the five districts with four members plan and Democrats supporting the current 10 districts with two members plan.
Board member Josh Barnett, R-District 10, had been the lone Republican to side with keeping the county board as-is, until member Randall Martin, R-District 3, voted against the measure Monday.
Backers of the five district layout say it would raise representation for rural residents. Opponents of the five district plan say rural residents are already adequately represented, if not over-represented.
The county’s population of about 171,000 is split with about 133,000 urban residents and about 38,000 rural residents, meaning rural residents make up about 23% of the county. Current districts give rural residents about 30% representation on the county board.
McLean County resident Ravi Duvvuri said moving to five districts could decrease rural representation.
“It is entirely possible and in fact likely that any representative voting from any five districts would be entirely from the urban areas of Bloomington-Normal,” Duvvuri said.
Member Laurie Wollrab, D-District 6, was the third ‘no’ vote.
Barnett and Wollrab dug into other members Monday evening, arguing that the board “should have been discussing” the reapportionment process longer than it has been.
“The entire process that we have gone through to get here has been flawed from day one and reeks of poor leadership and planning,” Barnett said. “While other counties have been talking about redistricting for months, McLean County, at least publicly at meetings has not been.”
He continued to argue that five districts — which would cover more land, blending rural and urban areas — “is just bad government” because members would be farther away from constituents and it could lead to less accountability.
Wollrab pressed members to provide reasons why five districts with four representatives would be a good system.
“I am asking you, Mr. Chair and the members of this committee, to please explain, please explain here and now how a five district map will not dilute minority votes or dilute the voices of communities of interest or cross-cut municipal or township lines,” Wollrab said.
McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, R-District 5, who did not vote on the measure, declined to answer Wollrab's question during Monday’s meeting. He said he will save remarks for Tuesday’s special board meeting.
"Sometimes things need changing and maybe there is a possibility to take a look at change more than poor leadership," McIntyre said, countering Barnett's comment.
No other members addressed Wollrab’s question.
The full county board will vote Tuesday on whether to retain the current 10 district map with two members each. The board is also expected to meet at its regular monthly meeting on Thursday.
Census data has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but state deadlines have not been delayed. New district maps need to be drawn by June 30.