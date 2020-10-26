Watch now: Nick McClintock announces Bloomington mayoral candidacy

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington resident Nick McClintock is running for mayor in the April election.
"I've lived here in this community or next door in Normal for my entire life," McClintock said in a Facebook video announcing his candidacy. "And I feel that gives me a unique perspective both as a lifelong resident and a younger individual for what the needs are for this community for the short term as well as seeing us into the future."
McClintock said he plans to release more information after the Nov. 3 general election.
