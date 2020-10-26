 Skip to main content
Watch now: Nick McClintock announces Bloomington mayoral candidacy
Watch now: Nick McClintock announces Bloomington mayoral candidacy

Nick McClintock

Nick McClintock

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington resident Nick McClintock is running for mayor in the April election. 

"I've lived here in this community or next door in Normal for my entire life," McClintock said in a Facebook video announcing his candidacy. "And I feel that gives me a unique perspective both as a lifelong resident and a younger individual for what the needs are for this community for the short term as well as seeing us into the future." 

McClintock said he plans to release more information after the Nov. 3 general election.

Mayor Tari Renner announced last week he will not seek a third term. 

Look back: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner's time in office

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

