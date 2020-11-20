Watch now: No fines or suspensions for 12 Bloomington bars for COVID violations

“How far are we willing to go here?” he added. “The undue hardship put on me is totally different then the undue hardship put on Walmart and all of these other box stores.”

Renner said that the two ways the police department becomes aware of potential violations is through their routine inspections and through formal complaints.

“Those are the things we are going to continue to rely on,” Renner said. “We are not going to triple our police force to go to all of these establishments to see what they are doing.”

Boyle said the city can enforce the executive orders because the liquor licensees must comply with health and safety regulations and with all codes for health and safety in the city of Bloomington.

"Our belief is that in the state of Illinois, the gubernatorial emergency orders that have been upheld by the courts are pertinent health and safety regulations in the city of Bloomington and we will enforce those, accordingly," he said.