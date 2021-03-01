Watch now: Normal approves $1.73 million for road resurfacing

NORMAL — Road infrastructure investments and rehabilitation were the center of discussion during the Monday night Normal Town Council meeting.

During a four-hour long meeting the council voted on several construction bids, including a unanimous vote to use $1.73 million Motor Fuel Tax funds for various road resurfacing projects, and $523,338.90 in MFT funds for sidewalk improvements.

"We do have significantly more funding this year," said Normal Town Engineer Ryan Otto. "The increases to the funding to the roadway allowed us to bid probably the largest sidewalk contract the town has ever let."

For its upcoming annual sidewalk improvement project, Normal awarded the $523,338.90 contract to J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc., of Bloomington. The bid was the lowest out of five received.

The project includes various sidewalk repairs, new sidewalks, and improvements to meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.