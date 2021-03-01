Watch now: Normal approves $1.73 million for road resurfacing

NORMAL — Road infrastructure investments and rehabilitation were the center of discussion during the Monday night Normal Town Council meeting.
During a four-hour long meeting the council voted on several construction bids, including a unanimous vote to use $1.73 million Motor Fuel Tax funds for various road resurfacing projects, and $523,338.90 in MFT funds for sidewalk improvements.
"We do have significantly more funding this year," said Normal Town Engineer Ryan Otto. "The increases to the funding to the roadway allowed us to bid probably the largest sidewalk contract the town has ever let."
For its upcoming annual sidewalk improvement project, Normal awarded the $523,338.90 contract to J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc., of Bloomington. The bid was the lowest out of five received.
The project includes various sidewalk repairs, new sidewalks, and improvements to meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.
Roads up for resurfacing this year are Bakewell Avenue (Marian Avenue to Summit Street, and Fairview Street to Orlando Avenue), Summit Street (School Street to Fell Avenue, and Walnut Street to Beech Street), Crestwood Court, Charlotte Drive, North Walnut Street (Lincoln Street to Shelbourne Drive), Bright Drive, Tiden Place, North Maple Street (Summit Street to north of Summit Street), Roland Drive, Chester Drive, Ironwood Drive (Foxwood Run to #604), Tanger Court, and Hanson Drive (west of Windsor Drive to Blair Drive).
City Manager Pam Reece said the town expects a second package of road resurfacing projects to bring forward to the council later this spring.
The Town Council also approved 6-1 to use $1.08 million in Federal Urban Surface Transportation Program Funds for Phase I and II of the town's $9.35 million West College Avenue rehabilitation project. Councilman Stan Nord issued the only 'no' vote.
That project seeks to redesign and reconstruct a pot-holed section of West College Avenue from White Oak Road to Rivian Motorway.
In other business, the town also approved moving forward on several other projects, including:
- A $245,066 contract with Northern Illinois Fence, Inc. for the Maxwell Park OSLAD Grant Project Fencing.
- A $982,644.20 contract with Stark Excavating Inc. for the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project, and a supplemental resolution to use $180,000 of Motor Fuel Tax Funds for the project.
- Creation of a lead service line replacement program.
County mental health initiative
A county-wide plan to address mental health was the focus of a Monday night presentation to the Normal Town Council.
McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre gave an update to the Mental Health Action Plan, a partnership between Normal, Bloomington and McLean County to address mental health challenges.
The presentation was a follow up to questions councilmen brought up during the town's recent budgeting cycle regarding a $1.58 million contribution to McLean County for mental health programs, said City Manager Pam Reece.
Council members Monday night expressed desire to hear more regular updates from the Behavioral Health Council.
That contribution was born out of a 2015 intergovernmental agreement between the town, Bloomington and McLean County to address mental health challenges, such as better equipping and educating first responders when responding to mental health crises.
In September 2015, Normal increased the town's home-rule sales tax from 1.5% to 2.5%, and approved an ordinance requiring the town to distribute 25% of the "net revenue generated from the rate increase to McLean County" for the Mental Health Action Plan.
Through the town and Bloomington's contributions to the program, McLean County was able to open the McLean County Triage Center, which opened in March 2020. The center, located at 200 W. Front Street, Bloomington, helps people 18 and older experiencing behavioral health crises.
The Monday night presentation gave a brief overview of the history of the Behavioral Mental Health Council and the Mental Health Action Plan, and some of the projects and services funded through the program.
