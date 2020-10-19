Watch now: Normal approves $370,000 for West College Avenue rehab

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project was highlighted as a high priority project in both the town's original and updated Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.

Councilman Stan Nord, said the town should not use motor fuel tax revenue for projects that are not road infrastructure projects.

"This is a priority decision about how we spend our money," he said. "I just feel that we need to use different dollars if we're going to be trying to be going after this."

Road assessment

A new road assessment program will help prioritizing future road repairs, town leaders said.

The Normal Town Council unanimously approved Monday an agreement with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all roads in Normal.

The commission and Normal received an $80,000 grant through Illinois Department of Transportation Research and Planning program.

The entire project will cost around $100,000, and the town's share for the project is estimated at $20,000.