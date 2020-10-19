Watch now: Normal approves $370,000 for West College Avenue rehab

NORMAL — Town leaders are moving forward on a $9.35 million rehabilitation project of a section of West College Avenue.
The Normal Town Council unanimously approved Monday using $370,000 in motor fuel tax funds to begin initial designing plans for a pot-holed section of West College Avenue from White Oak Road to Rivian Motorway.
"This project has to get done," said Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz. "Residents in this community who live anywhere near there or traverse along West College know how bad it is."
The town is partnering with Farnsworth Group for the first two designing phases of the project.
Town leaders committed the use of MFT funds to improve the road at its June 22 meeting. Planning, environmental design and engineering phases of the project are set to begin as early as November.
West College Avenue is a connecting street that provides access to commercial, industrial and residential properties. Businesses have said the road has deteriorated over time.
Constitution Trail extension
Town staff are pursuing a grant for a $1.2 million Constitution Trail extension that will connect Adelaide Street to Parkside Road.
The Normal Town Council approved 6-1 committing $241,000 in motor fuel tax revenue if awarded funding for the project. Councilman Stan Nord voted against resolution, saying the town should utilize funds other than MFT revenue.
"I think it's a very, very important project in our biking network," said Mayor Chris Koos. "It's a connector for people in a broader neighborhood to get to Parkside Jr. High School, Parkside Grade School, Maxwell Park and Normal West."
The town is seeking a $945,000 grant through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.
If approved, the extension will provide a link from the current trail west from Adelaide Street to Parkside Road, connecting people to park amenities and Normal Community West High School.
The project was highlighted as a high priority project in both the town's original and updated Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.
Councilman Stan Nord, said the town should not use motor fuel tax revenue for projects that are not road infrastructure projects.
"This is a priority decision about how we spend our money," he said. "I just feel that we need to use different dollars if we're going to be trying to be going after this."
Road assessment
A new road assessment program will help prioritizing future road repairs, town leaders said.
The Normal Town Council unanimously approved Monday an agreement with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all roads in Normal.
The commission and Normal received an $80,000 grant through Illinois Department of Transportation Research and Planning program.
The entire project will cost around $100,000, and the town's share for the project is estimated at $20,000.
The town currently uses two different systems for rating streets for construction and repair projects, which town staff said is difficult to use when comparing road conditions.
Town Engineer Ryan Otto said the new assessment program would provide a comprehensive data set that will aid town staff when planning the five-year Capital Investment Plan and prioritizing road projects.
In other business, council also approved several other resolutions, including:
- A resolution to award a $417,505.59 bid with up to a potential $5,000 bonus for early completion to SNC Construction, Inc. and authorize the city manager to execute agreements with Union Pacific and RailPros for the Main Street Water Main Extension Project.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a six-month lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management for four 2021 GMC Sierra double cab four-by-four and one Chevrolet 15-passenger van.
- A resolution amending the rules for public comments at meetings of the Normal Town Council and other town boards and commissions.
