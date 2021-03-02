Watch now: Normal approves $50,000 program to replace lead water service lines

NORMAL — A new town-sponsored initiative could help Normal residents replace lead water pipes.
"This is an innovative program, and hopefully it will get the problem solved," Mayor Chris Koos said.
The $50,000 Lead Service Line Replacement program, funded through the Water Department Capital Investment Budget, seeks to replace all lead service lines by Jan. 15, 2024, in accordance with a recent update to the Environmental Protection Agency's 1991 Lead and Copper Rule.
Normal has 17,377 water lines, and town staff believe there are fewer than 75 containing lead. Of those lines, the town identified six lead lines that fall on both the town-owned and private property "side" of the water shut-off valve; three that are just town-owned; and 57 lines on the property owner's side.
The town will reach out to the homeowners affected for the program, and will publicize the program in water bills and on social media when the program launches, said Normal Water Director John Burkhart.
Now, Normal is working with local plumbers to secure quotes for projects, said Burkhart Once a quote is available, the town hopes to begin line replacement as early as May.
Through the program, Normal will front the cost to replace any lead lines on the property owner's side at the time of replacement. Property owners would then enter a repayment program at zero percent interest.
Once residents coordinate with the town to replace the pipes, the work could be completed in one to two days, Burkhart said.
"We believe this is a rather creative and unique way to partner with our residents," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece. "Based on some initial information we have about typical cost of replacing service lines, we think this is a pretty good start."
Housing assistance made available
In an effort to assist Normal residents with housing needs, the Normal Town Council unanimously backed a motion to add $335,359 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds to its housing program.
“The idea was that $15 billion would be available for these institutions that are economic drivers for their communities,” said Beth Whisman, director of the Children's Discovery Museum in Normal.
Normal previously used a total $246,067 in CDBG-CV funding, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the program. Those funds must be used to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to” the COVID-19 pandemic, according to town staff.
The town, in partnership with Mid Central Community Action, opened the program in September. Since it opened, the program has distributed a total $60,000 to 44 income-qualified households for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance during the pandemic.
With the state and federal eviction moratoriums expiring March 6 and March 31 respectively, the town expects an increase in households needing assistance.
Infrastructure improvements
Several road rehabilitation and infrastructure projects were approved Monday, including a unanimous vote to use $1.73 million Motor Fuel Tax funds for various road resurfacing projects, and $523,338.90 in MFT funds for sidewalk improvements.
"We do have significantly more funding this year," Normal Town Engineer Ryan Otto said during the meeting. "The increases to the funding to the roadway allowed us to bid probably the largest sidewalk contract the town has ever let."
For its upcoming annual sidewalk improvement project, Normal awarded the $523,338.90 contract to J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc., of Bloomington. The bid was the lowest out of five received.
The project includes various sidewalk repairs, new sidewalks, and improvements to meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.
City Manager Pam Reece said the town expects a second package of road resurfacing projects to bring forward to the council later this spring.
The Town Council also approved 6-1 to use $1.08 million in Federal Urban Surface Transportation Program Funds for Phase I and II of the town's $9.35 million West College Avenue rehabilitation project. Councilman Stan Nord was the only 'no' vote.
That project seeks to redesign and reconstruct a pot-holed section of West College Avenue from White Oak Road to Rivian Motorway.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.