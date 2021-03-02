Watch now: Normal approves $50,000 program to replace lead water service lines

Several road rehabilitation and infrastructure projects were approved Monday, including a unanimous vote to use $1.73 million Motor Fuel Tax funds for various road resurfacing projects, and $523,338.90 in MFT funds for sidewalk improvements.

"We do have significantly more funding this year," Normal Town Engineer Ryan Otto said during the meeting. "The increases to the funding to the roadway allowed us to bid probably the largest sidewalk contract the town has ever let."

For its upcoming annual sidewalk improvement project, Normal awarded the $523,338.90 contract to J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc., of Bloomington. The bid was the lowest out of five received.

The project includes various sidewalk repairs, new sidewalks, and improvements to meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.

City Manager Pam Reece said the town expects a second package of road resurfacing projects to bring forward to the council later this spring.