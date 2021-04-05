Watch now: Normal approves amended subdivision plan

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council approved unanimously Monday the third amended preliminary subdivision plan for The Vineyards in anticipation of new development in northeast Normal.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had some new activity and new construction," Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz said during the Monday night meeting. "I look forward to the final plan coming to us in the coming weeks.”

Developers intend to construct the 11th addition to the subdivision, located at the southeast corner of East Raab and Airport roads, in the coming weeks. The project is anticipated to be brought forth to the council in the coming weeks.

According to the town's subdivision code, preliminary subdivision plans are valid for three years unless the Town Council extends the plans. The most recent final plat approved for The Vineyards was in 2016, but expired as residential construction in Normal slowed down.