Watch now: Normal approves contracts for construction project, Ironwood Golf Course manager

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council unanimously approved a $356,662 contract with George Gildner Inc. on Monday for a sump pump improvement project.
The project seeks to address drainage issues related to current sump pump lines, which have drained into private property yards and onto the street, which could accelerate road deterioration.
Normal will install new 6- to 10-inch-diameter pipes in the public rights-of-way where the water is currently draining improperly.
In other business, the Town Council extended its contract with Craig Onsrud to continue operation of the Ironwood Golf Course Prop Shop and private lessons.
Onsrud's contract with the town began in 2005, and the town currently receives 15% of all revenue collected from private golf lessons at the course.
The annual publication of the town's Zoning Map was authorized in a 6-1 vote. Town Planner Mercy Davison said the only item changed in the map is the inclusion of the Illinois Art Station.
The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.
