Watch now: Normal approves contracts for construction project, Ironwood Golf Course manager

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council unanimously approved a $356,662 contract with George Gildner Inc. on Monday for a sump pump improvement project.

The project seeks to address drainage issues related to current sump pump lines, which have drained into private property yards and onto the street, which could accelerate road deterioration.

Normal will install new 6- to 10-inch-diameter pipes in the public rights-of-way where the water is currently draining improperly.

In other business, the Town Council extended its contract with Craig Onsrud to continue operation of the Ironwood Golf Course Prop Shop and private lessons.