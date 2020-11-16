Watch now: Normal approves final plat for Illinois Art Station

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday approved the final plat for the Illinois Art Station's future home.
The Illinois Art Station, a nonprofit art education organization, in June purchased properties at 101 E. Vernon Ave. and 605 and 607 S. Linden St. for its new location.
In August the town rezoned those properties from R1B Single Family Residential to S-2 Public Lands and Institutions.
The group returned to council Monday for approval of the final plat, which covers around 2.74 acres along Vernon Avenue and Linden Street, as well as access to the Constitution Trail.
Council approved the plan 6-1, with Councilman Stan Nord casting the only dissenting vote.
The final plat consolidates the three properties into one lot. Included in the plat is a new "no access" restriction that prevents the IAS from building any new driveway access to the property beyond what the town approved in August.
Current plans for the properties include a building addition and remodeling for a two-level facility complete with a lobby space, a small art gallery and two art studios.
Two homes located at the 605 and 607 S. Linden Street will be torn down for a rain garden to help with storm water runoff. The IAS also plans to build a 13-space parking lot with access off Linden Street.
Irrigation system
The town approved 6-1 a resolution to waive the formal bidding process and authorize a $31,168 purchase and installation of a multi-pump station control panel kit upgrade through Absolute Service Inc. for the Ironwood Golf Course irrigation system.
Nord was the only dissenting vote, stating the town should not waive the formal bidding process in favor of finding a local contractor.
The current pump motor controlling the golf course's irrigation system was installed by Commercial Turf and Irrigation, and sub-contractor Absolute Service Inc. installed the Flowtronex pump station, said Parks and Recreation Director Doug Damery.
The current pump system is now obsolete following the acquisition of Flowtronex by Motor Controls Inc., Damery said. Replacement parts for the system and the control panel kit is no longer available for purchase, but offers a retrofit upgrade.
Damery said if the town would have to replace the entire system within the pump house if the town were to pursue a different vendor.
“This is the sole provider for the services that we require in the area," said Damery. "It has to be custom built to fit the current system, otherwise we end up spending at the minimum $70,000 as opposed to the $31,000 that we’re proposing tonight, and that could be even upwards of $140,000 if we start to remove all the other proprietary pieces and start replacing them with new pieces that fit with the controller system.”
In other business, council approved a few resolutions, including:
- A resolution authorizing the execution of an intergovernmental agreement for the police shooting range facility with the city of Bloomington.
- An ordinance concurring with a technical correction to the Bloomington Normal Enterprise Zone Boundary Amendment — the Ferrero Expansion.
The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.
