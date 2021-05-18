Watch now: Normal approves insurance program participation

NORMAL — Insurance costs to the town's risk management program saw a substantial percentage increase this year, but town leaders say the rate hike is in line with the industry trends.
"It is higher than typical," Finance Director Andrew Huhn said Monday night. "The last couple of years have been tough on the industry itself because of the MeToo movement, police shootings, a lot of litigious people getting millions and millions in rewards in terms of court settlements, and that's driven up insurance cost across the board."
Normal is a member of the Municipal Insurance Cooperative Agency Insurance Program, which Huhn said helps cushion costs by managing insurance and claims in a pool process with 22 other public entities.
For this year, insurance premiums were higher at around $1.8 million, a 13.26% hike over the town's previous cost.
MICA provides the town with comprehensive insurance coverage for several areas, including general liability, automobile liability, property and workers compensation. Insurance is bid out through MICA.
The majority of MICA's membership are municipalities comparable to the size of Normal, Huhn said.
"A government our size are typically in a pool because it helps absorb a lot of the cost, you have a lot of market to bring to the carriers to negotiate good rates, and it keeps the swings reasonable in terms of pricing per year," he said.
During a Monday night meeting, the Town Council voted 6-1 to renew its participation in MICA, which included a $54,017 adjustment to the town's budget to account for the insurance premium increase.
Councilman Stan Nord cast the only "no" vote to the renewal, citing concerns with the town not following its procurement policy and bidding out its insurance.
Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day said the town's participation in MICA and its insurance bidding program does not violate the town's procurement policy because it is a membership agreement and not an insurance brokerage contract.
The Town Council also approved several items on its omnibus agenda, including:
- A resolution waiving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of refuse containers from Schaefer Systems International Inc. for $27,560.50.
- Approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for traffic signal maintenance and energy costs.
- A resolution approving a professional service agreement with the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association for Fire Lieutenant Promotional Examination Services.
- A resolution conditionally approving the Meijer-Jiffy Lube Normal Subdivision, 1990 E. College Ave., final plat by expedited process.
The meeting followed a work session in which the council heard three presentations, including potential plans for how to spend $10.8 million allocated to the town through the federal American Rescue Plan.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.