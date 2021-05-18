Watch now: Normal approves insurance program participation

For this year, insurance premiums were higher at around $1.8 million, a 13.26% hike over the town's previous cost.

MICA provides the town with comprehensive insurance coverage for several areas, including general liability, automobile liability, property and workers compensation. Insurance is bid out through MICA.

The majority of MICA's membership are municipalities comparable to the size of Normal, Huhn said.

"A government our size are typically in a pool because it helps absorb a lot of the cost, you have a lot of market to bring to the carriers to negotiate good rates, and it keeps the swings reasonable in terms of pricing per year," he said.

During a Monday night meeting, the Town Council voted 6-1 to renew its participation in MICA, which included a $54,017 adjustment to the town's budget to account for the insurance premium increase.

Councilman Stan Nord cast the only "no" vote to the renewal, citing concerns with the town not following its procurement policy and bidding out its insurance.

Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day said the town's participation in MICA and its insurance bidding program does not violate the town's procurement policy because it is a membership agreement and not an insurance brokerage contract.