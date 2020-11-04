Watch now: Normal bar manager on COVID rules: 'It seems very unfair'

"We're not trying to pack people in," Bradle said. "We're just trying to stay alive."

"It's awful what's happening to us. We still have staff to pay" and federal assistance money is gone, she said.

While the weather was nice on Wednesday, Bradle said "After this week, everything needs to be re-evaluated."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This will be the final straw for some businesses," Rokos said.

Burton, having a beer with Storm, of Normal, said "It sucks for the businesses but it's for the better good."

"I had the virus," Burton said. "I got it from a bar in downtown Bloomington. It was awful. It was like a really bad cold for five days. I didn't want to get out of bed."

Burton stayed in his room and was cleared to go out in public again a week ago. He said his advice to people is "If you don't have time to kill and can't afford to be away from work, don't be stupid."

At the beer garden at Mugsy's, 1310 N. Main St., Bloomington, Susan Carnahan, 62, of Hudson, was finishing lunch with her daughter Emma Bowles, 28, of Bloomington.

"I'm all for it," Carnahan said of the restrictions.

"It needs to be done to get rid of all this," Bowles said.