Watch now: Normal bar manager on COVID rules: 'It seems very unfair'

NORMAL — The first day of state COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants in McLean County was met with frustration by business owners and managers on Wednesday but understanding by several patrons.
"It seems very unfair that all the blame is being put on us," said Lucus Rokos, general manager of Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., Normal. "We are the only ones being mitigated."
But two of his patrons, Clay Burton and Alex Storm, both 23, called the restrictions "smart."
"It saves people from getting sick," said Burton, of Mahomet.
Rokos, Burton and Storm spoke on Wednesday afternoon in Pub II's beer garden just hours after the state's resurgence mitigations took effect in Region 2, comprised of 20 Central Illinois counties, including McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Tazewell, LaSalle and Marshall.
The restrictions on bars and restaurants, announced on Sunday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, specify no indoor service, all outdoor service ending at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables 6 feet apart. In addition, meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less.
The state's rationale was that the COVID positivity rate in the region had exceeded 8% for three straight days.
But Rokos said it's unfair for restaurants and bars to bear the brunt of the COVID restrictions.
"This is the type of business where people come in and take their masks off" to eat and drink, he said. "For the most part, people have been wearing their masks. But I've had to tell more patrons recently to wear their masks. I think people are getting tired."
"Fortunately, right now, we have this fantastic November weather," Rokos said as several patrons dined and drank in the beer garden. He hopes to continue outdoor service as long as possible this fall. After that, he will rely on curbside food pickup.
"I'm hoping, at best, this only is going to go on for a month," Rokos said. He hopes that winter weather means fewer house parties and a decline in COVID cases.
Molly Bradle, an owner of Rosie's, 106 E. Front St., Bloomington, called the new restrictions "a crushing blow."
"Since the pandemic, we have operated more like a restaurant," she said. Rosie's closes at 10 p.m. and has followed public health rules, including spacing tables six feet apart and having hand sanitizer on each table.
"We're not trying to pack people in," Bradle said. "We're just trying to stay alive."
"It's awful what's happening to us. We still have staff to pay" and federal assistance money is gone, she said.
While the weather was nice on Wednesday, Bradle said "After this week, everything needs to be re-evaluated."
"This will be the final straw for some businesses," Rokos said.
Burton, having a beer with Storm, of Normal, said "It sucks for the businesses but it's for the better good."
"I had the virus," Burton said. "I got it from a bar in downtown Bloomington. It was awful. It was like a really bad cold for five days. I didn't want to get out of bed."
Burton stayed in his room and was cleared to go out in public again a week ago. He said his advice to people is "If you don't have time to kill and can't afford to be away from work, don't be stupid."
At the beer garden at Mugsy's, 1310 N. Main St., Bloomington, Susan Carnahan, 62, of Hudson, was finishing lunch with her daughter Emma Bowles, 28, of Bloomington.
"I'm all for it," Carnahan said of the restrictions.
"It needs to be done to get rid of all this," Bowles said.
"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get back to real life," Carnahan said. "I don't think Pritzker sucks. He's trying to save our lives."
Carnahan's mother, Ramona Sargent, died of COVID on May 1 at the age of 91.
Bowles said her advice to people is "Suck it up and wear a mask...I've known people who said it (COVID-19) was a hoax until it affected them and now they're wearing a mask. If everybody would act right, it would be over."
"As my mother used to say, 'Everything in life is not going to be fun for you,'" Carnahan said.
Meanwhile, McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp and Sheriff Jon Sandage issued a joint statement saying they are not aware of criminal penalties outlined in the governor's orders and that violation of the order is not a violation of the state criminal code.
But ignoring physical distancing recommendations could lead to violation of a criminal statute, such as trespassing if a patron refuses to leave a business after being asked to do so, Knapp and Sandage said.
"Like our colleagues, we ask that all citizens respect each other's views and do your best to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during these unprecedented times," their statement read.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner wrote in a letter to Pritzker that he is concerned about the COVID mitigations and their impact on bars and restaurants.
Rokos and Bradle asked people to support small businesses and Carnahan said "government is going to have to help" small businesses.
"We're hurting right now," Rokos said.
"We may not be here when the pandemic is over," Bradle said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
