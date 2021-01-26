Watch now: Normal begins budget process, hears debt restructuring plan

"This is a fairly unique budget in terms of some of the things that we're doing that is unique to the past," Huhn said. "But it is certainly is still a status quo budget in many ways."

Town staff are predicting a $1.6 million decrease in projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year than the previously adopted five-year plan, Huhn said. That is due to the pandemic, and staff predict revenues to come in lower than previously budgeted in the coming years.

"There's definitely going to be challenges in the next year's budget and the outyears as we try climb back to pre-COVID levels of activity," said Huhn.

Council also heard a plan for reorganizing the town's debt program, prioritizing paying off debt early and refinancing to offset a projected decrease in Tax Increment Financing Revenue starting 2028.

The town currently has $81.4 million in general obligation bond debt.

Normal took its first step in the plan Jan. 26 when it refinanced its 2010A Recovery Zone Economic Development Bond. It is also positioned to pay off around $8 million in June 22.