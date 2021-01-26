Watch now: Normal begins budget process, hears debt restructuring plan

NORMAL — The Town Council during a daylong work session Tuesday got its first look at a $138 million proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1.
The spending plan — a $2 million increase of the previous year's budget — included projected long-term financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a restructuring of the town's debt program.
"This particular budget is going to generally be status quo based on what we know," City Manager Pam Reece said Tuesday.
She added that while "there are still a lot of uncertainties," town staff drafted a "conservative budget that we think still maintains the town's financial strategies."
Early on in the work session Finance Director Andrew Huhn broke down and said the town will finish the current fiscal year with a $2.8 million "self-imposed deficit."
Normal experienced a significant drop in revenue due to the pandemic, which was offset by state grants and other expense savings, Huhn said.
The town expects to end the current fiscal year with a $6.05 million surplus, but plans to set that money aside, plus $2.85 million, for its debt program, and to balance the Vehicle Equipment Reserve fund in the outyears.
"This is a fairly unique budget in terms of some of the things that we're doing that is unique to the past," Huhn said. "But it is certainly is still a status quo budget in many ways."
Town staff are predicting a $1.6 million decrease in projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year than the previously adopted five-year plan, Huhn said. That is due to the pandemic, and staff predict revenues to come in lower than previously budgeted in the coming years.
"There's definitely going to be challenges in the next year's budget and the outyears as we try climb back to pre-COVID levels of activity," said Huhn.
Council also heard a plan for reorganizing the town's debt program, prioritizing paying off debt early and refinancing to offset a projected decrease in Tax Increment Financing Revenue starting 2028.
The town currently has $81.4 million in general obligation bond debt.
Normal took its first step in the plan Jan. 26 when it refinanced its 2010A Recovery Zone Economic Development Bond. It is also positioned to pay off around $8 million in June 22.
Also included in the proposed spending plan are fee increases for certain parks and recreation programing and Children's Discovery Museum pass plans.
A 2% water rate increase is budgeted in the plan, which would increase the monthly rate from $6.70 per 1,000 gallons to $6.83 per 1,000 gallons, if approved by the town council. A $0.12 monthly system maintenance fee is included.
Though an annual fee increase, Reece said the town is prepared to discuss delaying a water fee increase.
The budget work session recessed for the evening and will return for discussion at 4 p.m. Monday prior to the Town Council meeting. It will be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.