Watch now: Normal, Bloomington close pools for summer, cancel July 4 festivities

Demolition could begin as early as June. The scope and design of the new O’Neil facility has yet to be determined, along with total project cost. Design work is budgeted for this fiscal year in the amount of $738,000. The bidding process for design could also begin as early as June. Final completion date for the project is also yet to be determined.

“O’Neil is long overdue for a makeover, and this gives us a great opportunity to start,” said Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Director Jay Tetzloff.

Registration for Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts programs begins May 20 for residents and May 27 for non-residents, although the scope of programs remains unclear.

The July 4 cancellations will encourage social distancing. “Safety is our priority, but we understand people want to have fun. Parks are open, and we encourage the public to enjoy them with proper social distancing,” Tetzloff said.