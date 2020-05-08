Watch now: Normal, Bloomington close pools for summer, cancel July 4 festivities

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington and Normal public pools will be closed this summer and July 4 activities have been canceled. As part of Bloomington's plan, O'Neil pool will be demolished.
Normal will announce its information later Friday morning, City Manager Pam Reece confirmed.
The July 4 cancellation includes the performances of Celebrate America and the fireworks display, the city said in a statement. The changes are due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In its statement, the city said the 46-year-old O'Neil pool, which has outlived is operational capacity expectation by 21 years, will be replaced by a new aquatics project.
The city also owns Holiday Pool.
“In every challenge there is an opportunity,” said City Manager Tim Gleason. “The guidelines that are here and the ones we know are likely coming due to COVID-19, combined with the condition of O’Neil Pool, made this a no-brainer. Let’s have a big win for the community out of this.”
Demolition could begin as early as June. The scope and design of the new O’Neil facility has yet to be determined, along with total project cost. Design work is budgeted for this fiscal year in the amount of $738,000. The bidding process for design could also begin as early as June. Final completion date for the project is also yet to be determined.
“O’Neil is long overdue for a makeover, and this gives us a great opportunity to start,” said Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Director Jay Tetzloff.
Registration for Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts programs begins May 20 for residents and May 27 for non-residents, although the scope of programs remains unclear.
The July 4 cancellations will encourage social distancing. “Safety is our priority, but we understand people want to have fun. Parks are open, and we encourage the public to enjoy them with proper social distancing,” Tetzloff said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
