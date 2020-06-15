Watch now: Normal City Council meeting is Monday evening

The water and sewer funds are enterprise funds, in which all revenue is used to maintain operations and for water and sewer capital projects.

In other action

The council will consider amending the tree protection and preservation ordinance.

The amendment is an update that is required as part of a $15,000 grant awarded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources through the Urban and Community Forestry program of the United States Forest Service.

An outreach coordinator for Morton Arboretum, which administers the Urban and Community Forestry Program, has identified certain areas in the town's current tree protection and preservation ordinance that were either lacking or in need of revisions, according to town staff.