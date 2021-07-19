Watch now: Normal council approves $1.6 million water main plan

NORMAL — A $1.6 million water main extension will begin in Normal next month, after the town council approved a bid for the project Monday.

Stark Excavating was awarded the bid by the Normal Town Council to complete a water main extension project along White Oak Road. The Bloomington company was the low bidder for the project, which is expected to begin at the end of August and finish by the end of the year.

The project, which has a potential $15,000 bonus for early completion, includes the installation of 2,032 feet of 16-inch water main along White Oak Road between Hovey Avenue and the south end of the Prairie Garden subdivision, and 4,152 feet of 16-inch water main along Maple Hill Road and Hovey Avenue.

The water main is expected to loop back into the intersection of College Avenue and Wylie Drive.

The bid approval for a water main project was removed from the omnibus agenda, at the request of Trustee Karyn Smith. She asked the town’s water director, John Burkhart, to explain the value of the project.

“Value of looping this part of the system is priceless,” he said. As the system currently exists, “if there’s ever a failure on that water main … since it’s only fed one way, if we have to shut that main down, every (customer on that line) is without service.”

That includes residents in the Prairie Gardens subdivision and business on West College Avenue. With the loop, the water main can be shut off in segments for repairs.

The council passed half of the omnibus agenda without changes, unanimously approving minutes from the last council meeting and a resolution to accept a proposal for lime sludge removal by United Liquid Waste Recycling of Clyman, Wisconsin.

Watch now: Eyes on Rivian for fueling Normal growth "We went through a spell of no traffic when Mitsubishi left," said David Hruska, who lives near the Rivian plant. "Now it's back to the way it was."

Trustee Stan Nord asked that the report listing the town’s expenditures as of July 14 be removed from the omnibus agenda, noting the town was spending $12,678. His was the sole no vote on the report.

After The Pantagraph’s deadline, the council was expected to consider executing a $16 million grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation, taking the next step in the pedestrian underpass project at Uptown Station.

The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $13 million of the grants, through the 2019 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program. The remaining $3 million is from federal Section 130 Railway-Highway Crossing Safety Program funds.

The town is also expected to receive $5 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Program funds; if approved, Normal would spend about $1.69 million, which is an approximate 7% contribution to the total cost of the project.

Five community members spoke during public comments in support of the project and one spoke against it.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

