Watch now: Normal council approves 2 water main extensions

NORMAL – Construction for two water main extensions on the town’s west side will begin in October.

The Normal Town Council approved Monday a $1 million bid to Stark Excavating to install about 5,100 feet of 16-inch water main along West College Avenue from Rivian Motorway to Wylie Drive, and a $950,000 bid to SNC Construction to install about 5,360 feet of 16-inch water main along Rivian Motorway from Electric Avenue to College Avenue.

The projects will create a looped water system in an area that is currently served with a dead-end water main. The looped system would help the current low level of chlorine residuals and it would allow water service to go uninterrupted if a water main broke.

Construction is expected to begin near the end of October and finish in April 2022. Each project includes a $7,500 bonus for early completion.

The project passed council with a 6-1 vote. Council Member Stan Nord was the lone 'No' vote, arguing that it would be cheaper to construct the water mains next spring or summer rather than over the winter.

Normal Water Director John Burkhart said supply shortages cause an urgency to approve the project. He also said winter projects are not usually more expensive.

“Getting this project awarded would just speed up the process of it being designed,” Burkhart said. “Typically, winter projects, we’ve actually seen some lower pricing as contactors are generally sitting, so it is easier for them to be more competitive with their pricing to keep employees versus not having work to do.”

A staff memo said the water main extension would also serve any potential new development in the area, which already includes the roughly 2 million-square-foot Rivian Automotive plant. The electric vehicle startup company plans to expand its existing facility another almost 100,000 square feet.

The two water main extensions would complete the loop from other new water mains along White Oak Road between Hovey Avenue and the south end of the Prairie Garden subdivision, and one along Maple Hill Road and Hovey Avenue.

After The Pantagraph’s deadline, the council was expected to vote on an amendment to the Trail East project that would allow construction for a five-story mixed-use building in uptown.

The amendment would allow an uptown mural to remain in place despite the demolition of its building at 104 E. Beaufort St., as well as 106 and 108 E. Beaufort St. buildings.

Other changes to the project include a reduction in estimated construction cost from $30 million to $28.6 million, and a decrease in the maximum Tax Increment Financing contribution from $8.43 million to $6 million over the life of the TIF.

Construction is expected to begin Oct. 15 and last up to 24 months, if approved.

Council members also were expected to vote on a zoning amendment to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development that aims to preserve the area while attracting businesses to the PUD.

The amendment would split the PUD into four sub-areas and allow the town to assign differing permitted land uses for each area. The PUD currently has uniform regulations regardless of the building types and land uses.

The Normal Planning Commission approved the amendment with a 6-0 vote Aug. 5.

Six Normal residents who live near One Normal Plaza spoke against the amendment Monday, specifically against the possibility of alcohol sales on the site.

