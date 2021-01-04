Watch now: Normal council approves contract with Midwest Fiber Recycling

NORMAL — After several months of delays, Normal reached a contract with Midwest Fiber Recycling to continue operating its drop box recycling program.

The town council narrowly approved the new agreement in a 4-3 vote Monday night. Councilmembers Kathleen Lorenz, Scott Preston and Stan Nord voted against approving the contract.

Normal has extended a previous agreement with Midwest Fiber twice this year to allow staff time to draft an intergovernmental agreement with Bloomington and McLean County to share costs for the operation.

City Manager Pam Reece said the town is still pursing that intergovernmental agreement and expects both Bloomington and the county to vote on it within the month.

During the meeting there were several discussions centered on whether the town should approve the contract prior to reaching an intergovernmental agreement.

Councilwoman Karyn Smith said, "I see no reason to not have a similar good faith that our partners in Bloomington and the county will not step up to the plate and proceed with this."

She added that she would prefer the town have reached an intergovernmental agreement with Bloomington and the county prior to approving the contract.