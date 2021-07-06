 Skip to main content
breaking top story
NORMAL COUNCIL

Watch now: Normal council approves water, sewer maintenance projects

West College Avenue - file

A motorist passes crumbling pavement on West College Avenue between Rivian Motorway and White Oak Road in Normal in this July 2020 file photo. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL — Around $400,000 in investments are moving forward for Normal's water system, including an agreement to design a sanitary sewer extension in West Normal.

"It's fantastic to see how proactive and full invested we are in making sure we're getting the best water quality we can," Trustee Kevin McCarthy said during a Tuesday night council meeting.

Sanitary Sewer Extension

A map shows where the proposed sanitary sewer expansion would run along West College Avenue in Normal.

The council unanimously approved by a vote of 6-0 four projects centered around improving and maintaining the town water infrastructure. Trustee Stan Nord was not in attendance.

Among the items approved was a $60,000 agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for an approximately 2,800-foot sewer extension that would serve around 630 acres of undeveloped land west of Rivian Automotive.

Download PDF Normal Town Council — July 6, 2021

Town officials anticipate future growth in the area and say extending the sanitary water system would position the town to attract future economic development. 

A design process will help the town gain a more accurate cost of the project, which is currently estimated to be abou t$1.1 million.

If construction is approved, the sewer system would run along West College Avenue in the same area where Normal is engineering a $9.35 million rehabilitation of a deteriorating section of the road from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road. 

In addition to the sewer project, the council approved three other resolutions:

  • A proposal from CDM Smith for an ammonia removal study not to exceed $140,956. Acceptance of the proposal included a $956 budget adjustment.
  • A quote from Utility Service Co., Inc. to purchase and install a Pax tank mixing system in the town's west reservoir. The company quoted $60,950 for its services.
  • A four-year well rehabilitation and repair services agreement with Layne Christensen Company, A Granite Company. The town has allocated $110,000 for the rehabilitation.

Of the projects, Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said, "Many of these items are proactive, preventative maintenance." 

Kevin McCarthy Normal council

McCarthy
Kathleen Lorenz

Lorenz

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

