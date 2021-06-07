Watch now: Normal council hears update on uptown underpass project

NORMAL — Conceptual designs for a $22.69 million pedestrian underpass through uptown Normal focus on increasing accessibility and pedestrian safety.

"Any at-grade crossing there is a threat, folks trespassing and doing other things that they shouldn't be doing," Normal Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich said Monday during a presentation to the Town Council. "That's been a big concern of ours."

The long-anticipated underpass would run under the Union Pacific tracks next to Uptown Station. The first phase of engineering is nearing completion.

Town officials have said a driving factor behind constructing the passage is to help Amtrak passengers exiting on the south side of the tracks easily cross, as well as allow safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists.

Passengers exiting on the south side of the tracks now have to walk down toward Linden Street and back up Beaufort Street toward Uptown Station to reach the north platform.

"Those folks have a limited amount of time to get to the south platform," said Aldrich, later adding that the tracks are a "perceived barrier" through uptown.

The Monday night presentation focused on updating Town Council members about the project since it first began in 2016. Pending council approval, the project could enter the second phase as early as October.

A rough timeline would have construction beginning in December 2022 with completion in September 2024, but is dependent on council approval.

Several state and federal partners are invested in the project, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois Commerce Commission, Union Pacific Railroad Co. and Amtrak.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Normal has received a $13 million federal grant awarded by the Federal Railroad Administration for the project. The town also expects to utilize $3 million in federal Section 13-Railway-Highway Crossings Program funds, and a $5 million in state Rebuild Illinois Capital Program grant.

If approved, Normal would spend $1.69 million for the project.

Following the presentation councilmembers asked several questions about the project, including funding and the grants awarded for the project.

Councilman Stan Nord questioned how the town would budget for the $1.69 million contribution.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the money would be transferred from the general fund to the capital fund with council approval.

Following the work session, the project received praise from the Livingston and McLean County Building Trades association for its expected job creation. Aldrich has said the project would generate around 400 direct and indirect construction and consulting jobs.

"This uptown project, this underpass, it would be beneficial for all trades," said Mike Raikes, president of the Livingston and McLean County Building Trades association. "It's going to create hundreds of good paying construction jobs, and with a long term outlook, it will open up opportunities to create new businesses and other opportunities."

The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.