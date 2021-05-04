Watch now: Normal council members clash again

"And making this difficult for them and making this as some kind of situation that is not friendly to a business that wants to grow in the town of Normal just baffles me.”

Tense conversations

As the council considered Rivian's requests, with Councilman Stan Nord repeatedly questioned town staff about Rivian's proposed access entrance on College Avenue, where the town is planning a $10.4 million rehabilitation project. He asked if the town would pursue recouping costs from Rivian for factoring the planned entrance into the town's design project.

“Some of this work for this College Avenue design is strictly for the exclusive use of Rivian," Nord said. “At some point there should be a look back to see if taxpayers can recoup any of these costs.”

Rivian will need approval from the town's engineer and the Illinois Department of Transportation when it has completed the full design of the intersection, Town Engineer Ryan Otto said.

Lorenz pushed back on Nord's questions about recouping costs of construction.

“Our job as a municipality is to provide roads and access to businesses and residential neighborhoods," she said. "This is what we do. We provide a way to your business. If that means some special access, we’re reasonable."