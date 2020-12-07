WATCH NOW: Normal discusses state COVID-19 mitigations, approves property tax levy

NORMAL — Town Council members Monday discussed possible incentives for businesses that follow COVID restrictions.
Council members during the study session talked about how to boost compliance with state rules, including whether to lower liquor license fees. There also was discussion about enforcing the state guidelines through fines.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has put limits on indoor bar and food service, the number of customers in retail stores, and large gatherings to curb infection rates. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he won't rule out another stay-at-home order to drive down cases.
City Manager Pam Reece said the majority of Normal businesses are complying with state guidelines.
Support Local Journalism
Town staff will draft an ordinance based on the conversation with council, which will be reviewed at a future meeting, said Cathy Oloffson, Normal director of communications and community relations.
In other business, the council unanimously approved continuing the current property tax levy of $13,055,328 and a $1.4691 tax rate.
That means about the same would be paid in taxes, provided there are no changes to the property.
The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.
Sierra Henry's top 5 memorable stories from 2020
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.