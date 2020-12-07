WATCH NOW: Normal discusses state COVID-19 mitigations, approves property tax levy

NORMAL — Town Council members Monday discussed possible incentives for businesses that follow COVID restrictions.

Council members during the study session talked about how to boost compliance with state rules, including whether to lower liquor license fees. There also was discussion about enforcing the state guidelines through fines.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has put limits on indoor bar and food service, the number of customers in retail stores, and large gatherings to curb infection rates. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he won't rule out another stay-at-home order to drive down cases.

City Manager Pam Reece said the majority of Normal businesses are complying with state guidelines.

