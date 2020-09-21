Watch now: Normal doubles local motor fuel tax to 8 cents per gallon

Some council members expressed varying degrees of disagreement with the move. Nord proposed waiting to observe tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales.

Preston added that he received a lot of feedback opposing the increase from Normal residents who are facing additional financial stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lorenz called for a combination of budget cuts and new sources of revenue, stating that, "Without that conversation, without that holistic approach, I do have a hard time accepting this ordinance today, as it is today, positioned as it is.”

Others said the tax increase is needed for expensive road repairs and maintenance.

"Taxes are the only income source that governments have,” said Councilwoman Karyn Smith, adding that budget cuts are also necessary and will be made.

“I do not agree with the scorched-earth mindset that seeks to starve government of any new revenue sources in order to obtain drastic cuts at all levels indiscriminately," she said. "Illinois barely survived this tactic in recent years and the end result was the loss or reduction of services to our most vulnerable residents.”

In other business, council discussed resolutions, including: