Watch now: Normal doubles local motor fuel tax to 8 cents per gallon

NORMAL — Motorists in Normal will pay 4 cents more per gallon of gas at the fuel pump starting in December.
The Normal Town Council approved Monday 4-3 increasing the local motor fuel tax from 4 cents to 8 cents per gallon starting Dec. 1 for road and sidewalk repairs, mirroring a similar move by Bloomington city leaders in 2019.
“We are all struggling with this COVID-19 pandemic," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "It seems as if we are now daily faced with decisions, both economic and personal, that have no clear, positive outcomes."
Council members Kathleen Lorenz, Stan Nord and Scott Preston voted against the tax increase, citing concerns for residents struggling during the pandemic and the need for coinciding budget cuts.
Koos said Monday that he saw four possible outcomes from challenges brought on by the pandemic: do nothing and hope for the best; diminish personnel in public safety, garbage collection and decreased parks and recreation infrastructure and programs; increase property taxes; or increase the local motor fuel tax.
“While many may think this is a wrong choice, it is the best choice given our COVID-19 world," he said.
He added that the tax increase will generate an additional $1 million for transportation infrastructure needs, and give the town flexibility in the general fund to "take pressure off of some of the other options I have mentioned here tonight.”
Council began discussion of increasing the local motor fuel tax during a budget work session in January.
The town recorded gas prices between Bloomington and Normal between May 2, 2019, when the city enacted the increase, and March 6. Data showed no significant increases in gas prices in Bloomington, which were on average 3 cents lower than in Normal.
Some council members expressed varying degrees of disagreement with the move. Nord proposed waiting to observe tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales.
Preston added that he received a lot of feedback opposing the increase from Normal residents who are facing additional financial stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lorenz called for a combination of budget cuts and new sources of revenue, stating that, "Without that conversation, without that holistic approach, I do have a hard time accepting this ordinance today, as it is today, positioned as it is.”
Others said the tax increase is needed for expensive road repairs and maintenance.
"Taxes are the only income source that governments have,” said Councilwoman Karyn Smith, adding that budget cuts are also necessary and will be made.
“I do not agree with the scorched-earth mindset that seeks to starve government of any new revenue sources in order to obtain drastic cuts at all levels indiscriminately," she said. "Illinois barely survived this tactic in recent years and the end result was the loss or reduction of services to our most vulnerable residents.”
In other business, council discussed resolutions, including:
- A resolution authorizing execution of an intergovernmental agreement with Illinois State University pertaining to fire protection service.
- A resolution re-approving the final plat of the Iden Subdivision, 105-111 W. Locust St.
- An ordinance amending chapter 18 of the Municipal Code (personnel) concerning the salary schedule for classified employees.
- A resolution approving an amended site plan for Evergreen Village, 1701 Evergreen Village Blvd.
