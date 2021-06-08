Watch now: Normal enters intergovernmental agreement for drop-box recycling program

NORMAL — A decades-long recycling drop-off program will continue after a year of amendments and negotiations.

The 39-year-old program, previously administered by the town of Normal, provides free recycling drop-offs for Mclean County residents. Normal has entered an intergovernmental agreement with Bloomington and the county for cost sharing.

“I just know that the drop boxes are used, that the materials going into the drop boxes are not goin to our landfill, our planet is a finite resource and if we can recycle goods I am in favor of doing that,” Councilwoman Karyn Smith said this week.

The Town Council on Monday voted 5-1 to approve the intergovernmental agreement, which states two-thirds of the program cost for the entire program would be reimbursed to the town by Bloomington and McLean County for 2021.

Councilman Stan Nord cast the only 'no' vote for the intergovernmental agreement, and Councilman Kevin McCarthy was not in attendance.

As part of the agreement, cost participation for the program will be determined based on a survey conducted by the Ecology Action Center. After Jan. 1, 2022, any party may terminate the agreement with a 90 day written notice to the other parties.

Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz praised the way the agreement was written to allow further evaluation of the program after the first year.

“We move forward on this, but we continue to monitor it,” she said. "If in another year its not looking like its making sense, there appears to be an out clause for any of the parties. I think that’s a good structure and I'm glad we’re going to try to get this one across the finish line.”

Normal first launched the drop-off recycling program in 1982, but cut the service from its budget in 2018. At that time Midwest Fiber Recycling, based in Normal, took over the service.

The town revisited its contract with Midwest Fiber Recycling for administering the program at the start of 2021.

At that time, the town extended its contract with the company by several months to pursue an intergovernmental agreement with Bloomington and McLean County to consider cost-sharing.

The discussion cam after a survey conducted by the EAC, which found the drop-box recycling program is evenly split in use among Normal, Bloomington and McLean County residents.

In addition to the intergovernmental agreement, the town approved a few resolutions, including:

A $31,000 contract bid with CORE Construction for the Lucky Climber IDNR Public Museums Grant Project.

The execution of an intergovernmental agreement with Bloomington, McLean County and the McLean County Soil and Water Conservation District for the administration and implementation of watershed management programs.

A $34,500 proposal for boiler replacement at the town's Water Treatment Plant to Mahoney Mechanical.

A $129,066.43 bid to Western Waterproofing for roof replacement at four wellhouses and the town's West Booster Station.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

