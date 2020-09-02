Watch now: Normal extends emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

NORMAL — Town leaders said they were acting to protect both residents and businesses Wednesday by extending through Dec. 31 two emergency orders aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“We have the ability and the authority to try to protect our community members and our business owners, and that’s what we’re doing here tonight," Councilman Kevin McCarthy said during a special Normal Town Council meeting Wednesday.
McCarthy said the orders were an attempt for the town to be proactive in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and to keep the town from sliding backward, facing potentially harsher restrictions.
The orders, issued Friday, limit the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near Illinois State University and require restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served.
Those in violation could face fines up to $750, but officials said the town and Normal Police Department would seek voluntary compliance.
Both ordinances passed 6-1, with Councilman Stan Nord as the sole dissenting vote on each measure.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos and some council members said it is the town's responsibility to issue the ordinance to curb a recent rapid increase in coronavirus cases, coinciding with the return of Illinois State University students.
“I’m worried that if we don’t do this and our rate rises, that all businesses in our community will suffer, not just bars and restaurants," Koos said. "It's going to be tough on everybody. There are some businesses I know that are not license holders that have told me if there’s another shut down, they’ll never reopen.”
Under the new rules, restaurant and bar patrons are only permitted to stand when using the restroom, placing an order at the designated service area or when picking up an order for carry-out.
No more than two people may stand when playing arcade games, dart boards, pool tables or similar games or entertainment devices at a time.
Liquor licensees are responsible for enforcing the rules and for posting requirements for seating and face coverings at all entrances.
Gatherings on private property near ISU are subject to additional requirements, including mandatory face coverings, social distancing and limits on multiple parties in common areas or parking lots.
Nord criticized both ordinances, stating that the Illinois Department of Public Health should be the government body to issue the restrictions.
"We don't have the expertise," he said during the discussion. "I will be the first to say that I am not qualified to make a health-related decision and overrule the powers that are granted to the Department of Health.
"My stance is this decision should be in the hands of the Department of Health."
One person voiced concern regarding the ordinances during public comment. Chris Macek took issue with the ordinance capping gatherings near the university.
Macek questioned if it was the town's responsibility to enforce the order on citizens who he said had been educated on the risks of COVID, but still choose to hold or attend gatherings of 10 or more people.
Brian Rejack, a Normal resident and professor at ISU, urged the town to issue harsher restrictions to prevent further spread of the virus.
Rejack suggested the town close down bars and indoor dining and asked the town to push the university to close resident halls and to have off campus students shelter-shelter-in-place for at least two weeks.
