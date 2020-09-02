Watch now: Normal extends emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Those in violation could face fines up to $750, but officials said the town and Normal Police Department would seek voluntary compliance.

Both ordinances passed 6-1, with Councilman Stan Nord as the sole dissenting vote on each measure.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos and some council members said it is the town's responsibility to issue the ordinance to curb a recent rapid increase in coronavirus cases, coinciding with the return of Illinois State University students.

“I’m worried that if we don’t do this and our rate rises, that all businesses in our community will suffer, not just bars and restaurants," Koos said. "It's going to be tough on everybody. There are some businesses I know that are not license holders that have told me if there’s another shut down, they’ll never reopen.”

Under the new rules, restaurant and bar patrons are only permitted to stand when using the restroom, placing an order at the designated service area or when picking up an order for carry-out.