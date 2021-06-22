Watch now: Normal extends outdoor dining options

NORMAL — Outdoor dining is being extended in Uptown Normal and there are discussions about expanding it.

During the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor seating options became popular among restaurant patrons and shoppers. Some businesses are asking about the continuation of the town's parklet program, which allows businesses to install café seating in parking spaces during warmer months.

Town Planner Mercy Davison said businesses have expressed interest, if it would return after the pandemic, and if the town will allow for larger parklet setups.

"All those questions are on the table," Davison said.

The Town Council on Monday unanimously approved extending the outdoor seating program through the end of the year. Staff were also directed to begin planning for how it will handle outdoor dining moving forward.

Businesses have been allowed to expand dining options into parking lots, and five picnic areas were placed throughout uptown for restaurant patrons and visitors last summer.

“We’ve had pretty overwhelming support from the uptown businesses based on the unique circumstances of the pandemic,” Davison said.

In other business, the council approved 5-1 a salary increase for City Manager Pam Reece. Trustee Stan Nord cast the only "no" vote on the measure, and Trustee Chemberly Cummings was not in attendance.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The raise includes a salary adjustment of $5,716.50 effective April 1, 2020, and an additional annual adjustment of $4,733.50 effective April 1, 2021.

Reece was hired as city manager in 2018 at a salary of $185,000. In February 2020 the council approved increasing her salary by $5,550 following a December 2019 performance review.

Nord opposed the salary increase, stating that he would only approve the increase if the town also released the minutes of Reece's performance review, which was held in executive session March 29.

Reece said the minutes from the session were not prepared, but would be on the agenda for council approval at its next meeting.

Council also approved several other resolutions, including:

An intergovernmental agreement with McLean County Regional Planning Commission for technical planning services.

A $320,295 contract with J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc. for the Landmark Drive Sidewalk installation project.

A five-year contract with M.E. Simpson Co. for large meter testing services.

A $115,000 contract with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Engineers for a hydraulic model of the water distribution system.

Several public commenters spoke during the council meeting, including an uptown business owner concerned with the signage of a new tobacco shop on West North Street.

Jennifer Pirtz, owner and founder of Uptown Dance, 114 W. North St., presented a petition to the Town Council for stricture regulations on smoke and tobacco shops. More than 200 people have signed the petition, which was filed on change.org.

Normal Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich has also announced plans to retire in August. Aldrich has worked with the town for 24 years and led the uptown Normal redevelopment project.

"Wayne led what has probably been the most impactful and remarkable municipal projects in much of Illinois, but certainly the town of Normal," Reece said. "Wayne's legacy in our organization and our community is probably indescribable."

In an interview with The Pantagraph, Aldrich said, "When you get older, you say, well, it's my time to turn the reins over to the next generation. I think we've got some great folks here on staff at the town of Normal that can certainly take over."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.