Watch now: Normal hears early ideas for federal aid, presentation on police reform

The funding would cover the cost of the bills owed and free up residents' debt, if approved by the town.

No decisions were made Monday. The council and town staff will continue to discuss how to best utilize the funds.

“We’ve got several fiscal years to work within these funds, and the idea is simply to be thoughtful on where to go,” said Huhn.

The council also heard a presentation from Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner on upcoming changes under the Illinois Police Reform Act. Bleichner briefly went over certain criminal code amendments, such as changes to the use of deadly force and use of force, as well as new training requirements.

He also discussed upcoming concerns regarding recruitment and staff retention. The Normal Police Department recently had three officers resign this month and two retirements. He said there were two other resignations, with at least one officer leaving law enforcement to pursue another career.

“Recruitment and staff retention is one of our top concerns," said Bleichner. "I’m very proud of our organization and how we operate and what our expectations are.”

The department is not alone in this struggle.