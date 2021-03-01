Watch now: Normal hears update on county-wide mental health program

NORMAL — A county-wide plan to address mental health was the focus of a Monday night presentation to the Normal Town Council.
McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre gave an update to the Mental Health Action Plan, a partnership between Normal, Bloomington and McLean County to address mental health challenges.
The presentation was a follow up to questions councilmen brought up during the town's recent budgeting cycle regarding a $1.58 million contribution to McLean County for mental health programs, said City Manager Pam Reece.
Council members Monday night expressed desire to hear more regular updates from the Behavioral Health Council.
That contribution was born out of a 2015 intergovernmental agreement between the town, Bloomington and McLean County to address mental health challenges, such as better equipping and educating first responders when responding to mental health crises.
In September 2015, Normal increased the town's home-rule sales tax from 1.5% to 2.5%, and approved an ordinance requiring the town to distribute 25% of the "net revenue generated from the rate increase to McLean County" for the Mental Health Action Plan.
Through the town and Bloomington's contributions to the program, McLean County was able to open the McLean County Triage Center, which opened in March 2020. The center, located at 200 W. Front Street, Bloomington, helps people 18 and older experiencing behavioral health crises.
The Monday night presentation gave a brief overview of the history of the Behavioral Mental Health Council and the Mental Health Action Plan, and some of the projects and services funded through the program.
