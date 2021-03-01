Watch now: Normal hears update on county-wide mental health program

In September 2015, Normal increased the town's home-rule sales tax from 1.5% to 2.5%, and approved an ordinance requiring the town to distribute 25% of the "net revenue generated from the rate increase to McLean County" for the Mental Health Action Plan.

Through the town and Bloomington's contributions to the program, McLean County was able to open the McLean County Triage Center, which opened in March 2020. The center, located at 200 W. Front Street, Bloomington, helps people 18 and older experiencing behavioral health crises.

The Monday night presentation gave a brief overview of the history of the Behavioral Mental Health Council and the Mental Health Action Plan, and some of the projects and services funded through the program.

