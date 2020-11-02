Watch now: Normal mayor on COVID rules: 'We are concerned for our restaurants and businesses'

NORMAL — The town of Normal is working with mayors across the state and the Illinois Municipal League to encourage the state to use broader metrics when evaluating for COVID shutdowns.
"I believe I speak on behalf of the entire council when I say we are concerned for our restaurants and businesses," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "The current restrictions will make it difficult for some to survive. Since the start of the pandemic, our challenge has been balancing the health of our community with economic realities.
On Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Region 2, which includes the Quad Cities, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Pontiac, would enter “resurgence mitigations” on Wednesday, the last of 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions under the his “Restore Illinois” plan to see the restrictions. They include a prohibition on indoor bar and restaurant service, stopping food and drink orders at 11 p.m., and limiting crowds to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
Koos announced Monday during the Normal Town Council meeting a multi-pronged approached to tackling COVID-19 mitigation restrictions and support the local economy.
"I do not necessarily agree with how these mitigation decisions were made, and we want local businesses to survive and continue to be a strong part of our economy," Koos said.
That means working with the Illinois Municipal League to encourage state officials to revaluate metrics used when issuing COVID shut downs, encouraging people to limit exposures from private gatherings, and supporting local businesses, he said.
"During these shutdowns, order delivery or pickup curbside," said Koos. "Dine local. Spend local. Personally, I am reaching out to state and federal legislators encouraging additional stimulus packages to help our businesses. We want our restaurants to continue to be successful."
Council member Karyn Smith also said that people should continue to do their part and stay vigilant to prevent spread of the virus. She said people can support local businesses while fighting the virus.
"This is not a Republican virus, or a Democratic virus, or a Libertarian virus, or a Green Party virus," she said. "It is a highly contagious airborne infection that spreads easily from one infected person to another. So far the best tools we have are recommendations to wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash our hands frequently.”
Koos added that now is not the time for "political grandstanding," and leaders must focus on finding solutions to help local businesses.
Recycling drop boxes extended
Support Local Journalism
Normal is extending a recycling drop box program for an additional two months as town staff pursue an intergovernmental agreement for continuing the program.
The Normal Town Council approved 6-1 a two-month extension on an agreement with Midwest Fiber Recycling for continuation of its drop-box recycling program.
The extension included a $15,000 line item budget adjustment.
Councilman Stan Nord was only opposing vote, saying the town should bid the contract out.
The agreement had been previously extended by six months in April so town staff could draft an agreement with McLean County and the city of Bloomington to support the program.
The Ecology Action Center in 2019 found the current drop-box recycling program is evenly split among Normal, Bloomington and McLean County residents.
Midwest Fiber Recycling processes the town’s recycled materials and operates drop-box locations at Chiddix Junior High School, 300 S. Walnut St.; Jewel-Osco, 901 S. Cottage Ave.; University Center, 1101 N. Main St; and Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive.
In other business, council approved an ordinance and resolution pertaining to the Heather Ridge Subdivision in north Normal.
The first is an ordinance to first conditionally vacate easements on lots 152, 153 and 154 of the subdivision; the second is a resolution conditionally approving the final plat of the Cyphers subdivision by expedited process.
New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.