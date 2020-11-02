Watch now: Normal mayor on COVID rules: 'We are concerned for our restaurants and businesses'

"I do not necessarily agree with how these mitigation decisions were made, and we want local businesses to survive and continue to be a strong part of our economy," Koos said.

That means working with the Illinois Municipal League to encourage state officials to revaluate metrics used when issuing COVID shut downs, encouraging people to limit exposures from private gatherings, and supporting local businesses, he said.

"During these shutdowns, order delivery or pickup curbside," said Koos. "Dine local. Spend local. Personally, I am reaching out to state and federal legislators encouraging additional stimulus packages to help our businesses. We want our restaurants to continue to be successful."

Council member Karyn Smith also said that people should continue to do their part and stay vigilant to prevent spread of the virus. She said people can support local businesses while fighting the virus.

"This is not a Republican virus, or a Democratic virus, or a Libertarian virus, or a Green Party virus," she said. "It is a highly contagious airborne infection that spreads easily from one infected person to another. So far the best tools we have are recommendations to wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash our hands frequently.”