Watch now: Normal mayoral candidates debate economics, debt

NORMAL — Mayoral candidates Chris Koos and Marc Tiritilli clashed Tuesday over key issues including debt, infrastructure and economic development.
Koos and Tiritilli diverged on the town's priorities and the most important issues facing the town during a lively Tuesday night debate hosted by Pantagraph Media and moderated by Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates.
The two are set for a rematch on the April 6 ballot. Koos, who has served as mayor for 18 years, defeated Tiritilli by 11 votes in the 2017 mayoral race.
During his opening statements, Tiritilli, a physics instructor at Illinois Wesleyan University, said the town's roads, pension funding and $81.4 million general obligation debt are three of his main priorities if elected.
Normal has plans to reorganize its debt program and predicts paying off $8 million by June 2022.
Tiritilli also said "political division in the community" is the most important issue he seeks to remedy, specifically issues related to the town's public comment policies.
"The ways that I will address that are to open up public comment policy, be more inclusive in the council deliberations," he said. "We need to have more of these discussions out in the session not in 211 meetings, and we're going to seek the input of all the residents,"
The state's Attorney General's Office this month wrote Normal's previous provision limiting public comment to items germane to the agenda is a violation of the state Open Meetings Act.
The office issued two non-binding opinion stating the Town Council violated the act twice in 2019. In one case, Tiritilli was not allowed to speak during public comment of a September 2019 meeting.
In both opinions the Attorney General's Office did not recommend further action because the town amended its public comment policy in October 2020.
Koos, who has said he would support amending the public policy a second time, said during the debate that the town values citizen input and public comment is not the only way to contact the Town Council.
"We're always interested in hearing what our citizens have to say," he said.
Economic recovery post-COVID-19 remains Koos' main priority in the coming months. He said while the town has responded strongly to the pandemic, there is still economic relief needed in the community and within the town's budget.
“For the community at large, there are people who are suffering from job loss, from slower businesses," he said. "Taking steps to get our economy back to normal and on an even keel is my highest priority.”
On the topic of COVID, Tiritilli praised the town for its efforts securing grant dollars to assist local businesses and residents during the pandemic, but criticized Koos' use of executive orders.
Tiritilli said the Town Council should have held emergency meetings prior to enacting the orders. Koos said all councilmembers were spoken to prior to enacting the orders.
Both candidates expressed support for a proposed standardized economic incentive package. The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council is drafting a incentive program that would abate property taxes for up to five years for companies considering building inside the Bloomington Normal Enterprise Zone.
Pantagraph Media is holding debates for Bloomington mayor on March 31 and Normal Town Council on April 1. Both debates will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.