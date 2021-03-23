Watch now: Normal mayoral candidates debate economics, debt

Koos, who has said he would support amending the public policy a second time, said during the debate that the town values citizen input and public comment is not the only way to contact the Town Council.

"We're always interested in hearing what our citizens have to say," he said.

Economic recovery post-COVID-19 remains Koos' main priority in the coming months. He said while the town has responded strongly to the pandemic, there is still economic relief needed in the community and within the town's budget.

“For the community at large, there are people who are suffering from job loss, from slower businesses," he said. "Taking steps to get our economy back to normal and on an even keel is my highest priority.”

On the topic of COVID, Tiritilli praised the town for its efforts securing grant dollars to assist local businesses and residents during the pandemic, but criticized Koos' use of executive orders.