Watch now: Normal passes uniform economic incentive deal

NORMAL — A new uniform economic incentive package will show Normal is serious about attracting economic development, according to elected officials.

"This action tonight is the culmination of a couple of years," City Manager Pam Reece said during a Monday night council meeting. "We think it is a very good step for economic development in our community."

Businesses meeting certain criteria would receive property tax abatement, utility tax exemptions on gas and electricity and other deals under the plan.

The enterprise zone spans Bloomington, Normal, Gibson City and other parts of McLean and Ford counties. It was created by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in 2017.

Bloomington unanimously passed the new incentive package, which is now awaiting approval from Ford County and Gibson city.

Trustee Kevin McCarthy said that by approving the package, the local municipalities are showing that "we're here to play, and we're here to attract businesses to our community in an organized and structured way."

Uptown Parking Study

A parking study in uptown Normal will soon be underway, but some councilmembers disagreed about its timing.

The Town Council approved in a 6-1 vote a $56,330 proposal from Desman Design Management of Chicago to conduct a comprehensive analysis of parking in uptown, including on-street, free, and parking deck spaces.

Trustee Stan Nord voted 'no' on the item, stating that the town should hold off on conducting a parking study until completion of the uptown underpass and further development south of the railroad tracks.

"The parking is going to be a huge factor in that," Nord said. "We haven't talked about what is going to be happening on the other side of the tracks, so the study, I think, is premature."

Trustee Chemberly Cummings disagreed, saying the study would be forward thinking and would include "any future possibilities" stemming from the underpass project.

"We know that this needs to be done," she said.

Normal initially began looking at conducting a parking study in early 2020, budgeting $60,000 for the project. It was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic when fewer people were traveling to uptown.

The parking study will begin once Illinois State University students return to campus and will include opportunities for people who do and do not utilize parking in uptown Normal to provide feedback through surveys.

In other business, the Town Council approved spending just over $1.4 million for maintaining and investing in the town's emergency response fleet.

That includes a frame rail replacement and corrosion repair to a 2011 Pierce fire truck to not exclude $45,000; the purchase of a $229,339 Ford/Horton Type 1 Ambulance from Foster Coach Sales of Sterling; and a $1,133,140 Spartan/Smeal Ladder fire engine from Fire Apparatus Supply Team of Lincoln.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

