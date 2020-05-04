Watch now: Normal predicts $10.4 million drop in generated revenue because of pandemic

NORMAL — Normal got its first taste of what the town's budget could look like in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance Director Andrew Huhn presented during a council work session Monday a prediction of potential impacts on Normal's fiscal 2020 budget. The town is currently looking at potentially a $10.4 million drop in generated revenue.
"We started the year in a very strong position in terms of fiscal year strategies," Huhn said. "We wanted to get a best worst-case scenario as possible to see what the impact might be for our own planning."
The projection is based on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's shelter-in-place order lifting restrictions ending by July 1.
In addition to a significant drop in revenue from tax resources, Huhn said the town would not be "all back to 100 percent for the entire fiscal year."
"Our immediate budget reaction has wanted to shore up to the extent we can the general fund to a working capital position," Huhn said. "This is an immediate, short-term solution. The action we've taken today is we're going to reduce or eliminate certain transfers from the general fund."
Transfers from the general fund that would be eliminated or reduced include an annual transfer to the vehicle reserve fund, which finances vehicles such as ambulances and waste-disposal trucks as needed. The vehicle reserve fund transfer is $1.8 million and the town will not make the transfer this year.
The town also is considering reducing the roadway fund by $400,000, which is about half of the transfer budgeted, Huhn said.
Rivian Automotive also elected to forgo a $1 million grant from the town of Normal, which is another area of savings for the town.
There is not concrete timeline for the economy to recover, and Huhn presented three forecasts for recovery and a possible drop in revenue.
"It boils all down to an economic curve," Huhn said. "Recovery will not be the same as flipping the switch back on. It will take time and energy."
If the economy recovers within a year, the town is predicting a $6.1 million drop in the general fund. If the recovery takes two years, the general fund could see an $11.5 million drop, and if it is a three-year recovery, it could be a $16.5 million drop.
The town will continue planning and making budget adjustments and expects mid-year adjustments in June.
In addition to the budget, the council also discussed providing emergency medical services to the village of Hudson. Staff is working on an agreement with the village to provide EMS services, which would cover the Hudson Fire Protection District and areas around Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
