Watch now: Normal predicts $10.4 million drop in generated revenue because of pandemic

NORMAL — Normal got its first taste of what the town's budget could look like in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Director Andrew Huhn presented during a council work session Monday a prediction of potential impacts on Normal's fiscal 2020 budget. The town is currently looking at potentially a $10.4 million drop in generated revenue.

"We started the year in a very strong position in terms of fiscal year strategies," Huhn said. "We wanted to get a best worst-case scenario as possible to see what the impact might be for our own planning."

The projection is based on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's shelter-in-place order lifting restrictions ending by July 1.

In addition to a significant drop in revenue from tax resources, Huhn said the town would not be "all back to 100 percent for the entire fiscal year."