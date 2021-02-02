Watch now: Normal pub fined $1,750 for violating state indoor dining ban

Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the town has eliminated 30 positions with the town since 2017, adding that, "when we talk about cutting more positions, if that's necessary in the future, it will be with services and department and the like."

Councilman Stan Nord said he would like the town to focus more on infrastructure projects and road repair rather than "things that are not absolutely necessary."

Reece confirmed the town is spending more in the upcoming budget on road infrastructure than it did the previous year.

"This is a very responsible budget looking at both costs and future investments," said Councilman Kevin McCarthy. As for budgeting challenges three to four years from now, McCarthy added, "I think as we approach those times we'll know those challenges are more closely and we'll be able to do that."

"Tonight, to start talking about strategies to for what to do to fix the challenges we don't know we have, I think, is premature," he said.

Town staff will take council's recommendations into consideration and adjust the budget as necessary. The Town Council will formally adopt the budget at it's March 1 meeting.

Photos: 10 most dangerous intersections in Bloomington-Normal

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.