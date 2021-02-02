Watch now: Normal pub fined $1,750 for violating state indoor dining ban

NORMAL — Joe's Station House Pizza Pub was issued a $1,750 fine and ordered to pay $2,400 in court-related fees for violating local liquor code by offering indoor dining despite a state-imposed ban.
The Normal Liquor Commission issued the fine Monday night in a 5-2 vote after considering a recommendation from an independent hearing officer on the issue. Council members Scott Preston and Stan Nord voted against issuing the fine.
"I think its a mark of privilege that this restaurant not only felt that it was above the law, but it could broadcast that," said Councilwoman Karyn Smith. "I do not think that, as a council, when we take an oath that we are defending the laws, that we get to pick and choose."
Normal issued three fines for violations: a $250 fine for the first violation; a $500 fine for the second; and a $1,000 fine for the third. The business is also ordered to pay $920 for court reporter fees, and $1,500 for retaining a hearing officer.
Todd Greenburg, on behalf of the Normal Liquor Commission, found the 305 N. Veterans Parkway business in violation of the liquor code when it continued offering indoor dining and food service against state-issued COVID-19 bans.
The recommendation followed a Jan. 5 liquor hearing.
Gov. J.B. Prtizker banned indoor dining in a Nov. 14 executive order after a spike in coronavirus cases. That ban was lifted in McLean County when Region 2 of the Restore Illinois mitigation plan moved out of Tier 2 mitigations on January 17.
Last week Greenville Lawyer Tom DeVore, representing pub owners Joe and Tony Wargo, said they will appeal to the state Liquor Control Commission.
Preston and Nord voiced concerns with the town enforcing the state's COVID-rules through local liquor code.
"The only item that is used as substance behind this fine is that they violated state (law), not anything actually within the liquor code revolving around the liquor code itself," Preston said. "I think this is a state issue, and if the state wants to enforce it, the state should enforce it."
Following the liquor commission meeting the Normal Town Council heard a proposal to use $335,359 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds for its COVID-19 housing assistance program.
The program, in partnership with Mid Central Community Action, aims to help Normal residents struggling with rent and utilities during the pandemic. Normal is considering using the funds to boost its program ahead of the expiration of state and federal eviction moratoriums.
"We believe that housing assistance is still the greatest need facing the community that can be addressed with the CDGB funds," said Associate Planner Taylor Long.
A virtual public hearing on the issue will be held Feb. 10, and the town is seeking public comment on the issue Feb. 4 through Feb. 22. The Town Council will consider allocating the funds during its March 1 meeting.
Budget work session
In other buisness, infrastructure and budget cuts were at the center of the Town Council's Monday night budget work session.
The meeting was a continuation of the Jan. 26 work session in which the council got a first look at the $138 million proposed spending plan for the fiscal year beginning April 1.
Finance Director Andrew Huhn last week said the town is considering a "status quo" five-year spending plan, but there were some concerns for the outyears post-COVID-19.
Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz said that, while the upcoming budget "is decent," the town should revisit and assess large investments the town has budgeted, as well as potential staffing cuts in the later years.
"These are areas I think we've got to really scrutinize," she said.
Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the town has eliminated 30 positions with the town since 2017, adding that, "when we talk about cutting more positions, if that's necessary in the future, it will be with services and department and the like."
Councilman Stan Nord said he would like the town to focus more on infrastructure projects and road repair rather than "things that are not absolutely necessary."
Reece confirmed the town is spending more in the upcoming budget on road infrastructure than it did the previous year.
"This is a very responsible budget looking at both costs and future investments," said Councilman Kevin McCarthy. As for budgeting challenges three to four years from now, McCarthy added, "I think as we approach those times we'll know those challenges are more closely and we'll be able to do that."
"Tonight, to start talking about strategies to for what to do to fix the challenges we don't know we have, I think, is premature," he said.
Town staff will take council's recommendations into consideration and adjust the budget as necessary. The Town Council will formally adopt the budget at it's March 1 meeting.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.