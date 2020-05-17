Watch now: Normal to hold public hearing on how to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds

NORMAL — The town of Normal wants to hear from the public about how to spend $246,067 in federal funding to help combat the impact of COVID-19.
Comments will be gathered online during a public hearing Monday during a virtual meeting of the City Council at 7 p.m. Written comments also will be accepted.
The council will vote on a final plan at its June 1 meeting.
Town staff has been working with the city of Bloomington, which received $329,144 in similar funding; the McLean County Regional Planning Commission; and community service providers to determine how best to use funds provided through the federal CARES Act, said City Manager Pam Reece.
The municipalities are receiving the allocations through Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grants disaster recovery program.
"We are required to use them in something related to the coronavirus ... but in a very broad way because we want to continue to be flexible and react to the needs of the community," she said.
Food, rent and utilities, and health care/mental health were the top concerns identified in a survey distributed in early April to over 70 service providers, asking them about what their clients need.
"Those three areas have been our primary focus and we're going to be really general and high level about how to disperse those funds, but we're recommending that we amend our consolidated plan for the year to reflect those $246,000 being allocated into those three areas," said Reece.
Town staff proposed allocating an initial $100,000 to address housing needs because of an increased number of people unable to pay rent and utilities due to COVID-19-related job losses.
"We're not exactly saying how or through what program, but we want to indicate in our plan that $100,000 going toward housing, meaning rent and utility assistance," said Reece. "It could be through the Normal Township or Mid Central Community Action through their existing programs or possibly something else."
The town's total CDBG allocation for the 2020-2021 fiscal year will be $664,368. The annual funding and related plan previously adopted is not linked to COVID-19, "but if we find the need grows we will be in a position to amend that whole plan," Reece said.
PATH Executive Director Karen Zangerle and McLean County United Way Chairman Phani Aytam and Executive Director David Taylor are slated to address the council about how their agencies are responding to the impact of COVID-19.
Reece also anticipates general discussion by the council about the proposed Heart of Illinois subregion plan.
Peoria County leaders want to break up the state-issued 27-county north-central region to add a subregion of 11 counties, including McLean, and implement the plan within a week to 10 days, regardless of whether the governor approves it. The regions are part of the governor's pandemic restoration plan.
The governor has threatened to rescind business licenses and withhold federal funding meant for counties reopening early.
In other action, the council will consider modifying the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone to accommodate expansion of the Ferrero candy factory at 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington. The company is considering investing $70 million investment that would add 50 jobs to the workforce of 300 employees.
The Ford County Board, the Gibson City Council and Bloomington City Council have approved expanding the zone, which provides incentives to commercial companies for new investments. The McLean County Board is expected to vote at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
