Watch now: Normal to hold public hearing on how to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds

Food, rent and utilities, and health care/mental health were the top concerns identified in a survey distributed in early April to over 70 service providers, asking them about what their clients need.

"Those three areas have been our primary focus and we're going to be really general and high level about how to disperse those funds, but we're recommending that we amend our consolidated plan for the year to reflect those $246,000 being allocated into those three areas," said Reece.

Town staff proposed allocating an initial $100,000 to address housing needs because of an increased number of people unable to pay rent and utilities due to COVID-19-related job losses.

"We're not exactly saying how or through what program, but we want to indicate in our plan that $100,000 going toward housing, meaning rent and utility assistance," said Reece. "It could be through the Normal Township or Mid Central Community Action through their existing programs or possibly something else."