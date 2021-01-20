Watch Now: Normal to reorganize debt program

NORMAL — Taking advantage of historically low interest rates to refinance a 2010 bond is just one part of Normal's long-term strategy to pay off $81.4 million debt.
As the town enters its next budgeting cycle, staff anticipate bringing forth plans to reevaluate its debt program. Normal is positioned to pay off around $8 million of debt in June 2022 as part of the reorganization, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
"Tonight is a very deliberate step toward some very important steps that have been outlined to us that paints for this council a very clear path towards the reduction of our debt, and how that's going to happen over the next five to 10 years," said Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz.
On Tuesday the Town Council unanimously approved refinancing the town's 2010A Recovery Zone Economic Development Bond, which was used to complete Uptown Station.
Refinancing the bond will save the town upward of $418,000 for the life of the bond, and it did not extend its length, Reece said. The bond will be paid in full by 2041.
"The market is very, very favorable," said Finance Director Andrew Huhn. "We're probably looking at historic interest rates to refinance these bonds."
Staff said refinancing the bond at current interest rates will lower the bond to a low- to mid-2% interest rate. The current interest rate is 6.3%, but the true cost to the town is at 3.36% due to a federal subsidy.
The council also voted unanimously to use $930,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to rehabilitate Towanda Avenue Bridge.
Normal committed $379,100 for the project, but additional necessary repairs on and near the bridge were discovered during the design phase, said Town Engineer Ryan Otto.
Additional costs account for work such as expanding sidewalk median repairs on the bridge and near the bridge, and a temporary support system for full-depth concrete deck repairs.
The increase in project costs will not affect current budgeted projects, and Otto said, "We still plan on implementing the projects we had."
A nonprofit housing developer returned to the Town Council on Tuesday with amended site plans for renovating the former McLean County Tuberculosis Sanatorium, 901 N. Main St., into affordable senior housing.
Council conditionally approved the Laborer's Home Development Corporation's amended site plan for the project, which encompasses the site's Emergency Management garage, 901 N. Main St.; the county nursing home, 903 N. Main St., and juvenile detention center, 905 N. Main St.
Can you identify these Bloomington-Normal locations from aerial photos?
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.