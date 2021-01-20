Watch Now: Normal to reorganize debt program

Refinancing the bond will save the town upward of $418,000 for the life of the bond, and it did not extend its length, Reece said. The bond will be paid in full by 2041.

"The market is very, very favorable," said Finance Director Andrew Huhn. "We're probably looking at historic interest rates to refinance these bonds."

Staff said refinancing the bond at current interest rates will lower the bond to a low- to mid-2% interest rate. The current interest rate is 6.3%, but the true cost to the town is at 3.36% due to a federal subsidy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council also voted unanimously to use $930,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to rehabilitate Towanda Avenue Bridge.

Normal committed $379,100 for the project, but additional necessary repairs on and near the bridge were discovered during the design phase, said Town Engineer Ryan Otto.